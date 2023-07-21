FCA launches digital sandbox to foster business innovation





Two pilots and numerous sprints have been conducted in the Digital Sandbox so far, and FCA has helped selected SMEs launch new products, raise funding and secure partnerships.

Once the sandbox environment is permanently operational, companies such as financial services will have access to an extensive library of datasets and application programming interfaces (APIs) for testing and validating their solutions.

Over 200 synthetic, public, or anonymized datasets and over 1,000 APIs will be available to companies wishing to test the functionality and regulatory compliance of their solutions.

In addition, participants can continue to protect their data assets by leveraging the sandbox integrated development environment.

FCA explores big technology disruption of financial services How does the FCA plan to assess the involvement of big technology in financial markets?

According to Dr. Henry Balani, Global Head of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Encompass Corporation, FCA’s digital sandbox is a positive step in terms of supporting innovation, especially for regtech providers striving to deliver technology solutions that deliver significant business benefits.

“Importantly, this approach actively supports the development and testing of financial products in a safe, robust and non-disruptive manner, from which lessons can be learned.

“RegTech has an increasingly important role to play as financial institutions seek to balance meeting an evolving and tightening regulatory environment while maximizing their operations.

How RegTech Helps Financial Services Providers Overcome Regulatory Challenges Hugo Larguinho Bras, partner at e*finance Consulting Reply, told Information Age how RegTech’s capabilities can help wealth management and asset servicing firms navigate emerging regulations.

assessment and focus

Whether the innovation is within scope will be assessed by the UK financial services regulator. We are serious about filling a gap in the market. preparation; support needs; and possible customer benefits.

Meanwhile, regulators, incumbents and other stakeholders will have a virtual observatory at their disposal to monitor in-flight testing on a technical level.

The following focus themes have been announced by the FCA for applicants to choose from.

Banking Insurance Investment Lending Payments Pensions Wholesale Buy-side Wholesale Sell-side Cross-sector

Companies wishing to apply to join the FCA Digital Sandbox can do so here starting August 1st.

