



Justin Johnson Joins Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, Bringing Extensive Economic Development and Mobility Experience to Michigan

Recognized as a top state to do business in and the next Silicon Valley for automotive technology, Michigan’s Office of Future Mobility and Electrification continues to enhance Michigan’s competitive advantage by gaining momentum as a place where mobility solutions are born and where mobility companies find long-term success and support.

Following a six-month, competitive, nationwide candidate search process, Governor Gretchen Whitmer today announced the appointment of Justin Johnson as Chief Mobility Officer and Head of the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, effective August 21, 2023. Johnson will succeed Kathryn Snorason as Interim Chief Mobility Officer and succeed Trevor Paull as the state’s first Chief Mobility Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to Team Michigan and appreciate Kathryn and Trevor’s efforts in building our state’s position as a prominent leader in this new generation of mobility and transportation technology,” said Governor Whitmer. “Under Justin’s leadership, we will continue to reach out to the world. If you are looking for a place to research, innovate, test and deploy next-generation mobility technologies, Michigan is the place to come.”

“I am both excited and honored to join Team Michigan and help our state continue to make its mark on the future of mobility and electrification,” said Justin Johnson. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history and need to focus on human-centred mobility travel, improve the distribution and movement of goods, and provide a workforce that is ready for the transport and mobility jobs of the future. Together, we will continue to march towards a future world where mobility innovations connect communities to housing, jobs and economic prosperity for all.”

Mr. Johnson is a leading executive in economic development and mobility with over a decade of experience in external relations, strategy, government and community relations. Most recently, Mr. Johnson was appointed to the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission, where he advised the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on the operation and development of five airports in the county. He is also a member of the California Mobility Center (CMC) He also served as Engagement Director. CMC is a non-profit organization that facilitates commercial interactions with new mobility companies and industry-leading organizations to introduce new products, programs and services in clean mobility within California and beyond.

Previously, he was Head of Mobility Engagement for the Southern California/Southwest Region at Ford Motor Company. The promotion was due to her successful tenure as Ford’s Mobility strategist. During her stay in New York City, she served as Vice President of Government and Community Relations for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, managing government and community relations for Mayor de Blasio’s innovative commuter ferry system. However, her influence on transportation initiatives in New York City was first established while she served on the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. There she was working on the “borotaxi” project to create a new classification of rental vehicles and drivers, also known as the Green Her Taxi Program.

A native of Los Angeles, California, Johnson believes in contributing to the community through service. Johnson holds two master’s degrees in urban planning and public administration from the University of Southern California. She also holds a BA in Political Science and Government from Hampton University.

“Justin’s appointment highlights her extensive background and experience in the expanding mobility sector as we continue our efforts to create a stronger state economy through safer, fairer and greener transportation for all Michigan residents,” said Susan Corbyn, Director of the Department of Labor, Economic and Opportunity. “Justin will be a strong advocate as we work together to strengthen Michigan’s economy and strengthen communities across the state through responsive policies and dynamic programming that prepares Michigan for the future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the state and are very excited to have her as the leader of Team Michigan. We thank Kathryn and Trevor for their work in guiding OFME to this point. Justin’s multimodal experience will accelerate OFME’s ability to provide businesses and policy makers with the insights that position the state as the undisputed leader in the future of mobility and electrification,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. said. “Justin’s national experience, proven track record of creative and strategic cooperation, and powerful personal story of how mobility has changed her life will help ensure that the Whitmer Administration, legislative partners, and all interested parties in mobility drive greater mobility innovation in Michigan.”

The Future Mobility and Electrification Administration works across state government, academia, and private industry to strengthen Michigan’s mobility ecosystem, including developing dynamic mobility and electrification policies, helping emerging technologies and businesses launch and scale.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the work we have accomplished in the future mobility and electrification sector over the past three years, driving emerging technologies and a holistic approach that supports both launching and scaling businesses. We are honored to welcome Justin to the team and look forward to continuing to work with her to strengthen the future of connected, autonomous, shared and electrified mobility here in Michigan,” said Interim Chief Mobility Officer. said Kathryn Snorason of

Since its inception in 2020, the Future Mobility and Electrification Authority has co-led 111 public-private partnerships that have resulted in the development or delivery of new mobility technologies or services in at least one community in Michigan. During that time, the agency has facilitated more than $485 million in mobility-focused revenue, and he has initiated an additional $163.5 million in funding for local businesses. On average, for every $1 in grants given by the agency to introduce new technology to Michigan communities, industry offers him $3,500 in return for maintaining the introduction.

Since 2020, the office has led various mobility initiatives and projects including:

For more information on how Michigan leads in transportation mobility and electrification, visit www.michiganbusiness.org/Mobility.

About the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is Michigan’s marketing arm and a leading advocate for business development, employment awareness and community development focused on growing the Michigan economy. For more information about MEDC and its efforts, please visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Puremichigan® tourism information, start your journey at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram LinkedIn, and Twitter.

