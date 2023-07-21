White House Formulates AI Policy, Secures Promises to Big Tech Companies – MeriTalk





The Biden-Harris administration is currently drafting an executive order that plans to push for bipartisan legislation to help the U.S. lead responsible innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), according to a fact sheet released today.

Before announcing its AI policy, the White House today announced that seven major AI companies are voluntarily working to develop AI technology in a safe, secure and transparent manner.

Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI all agree on three promises: to secure their products before introducing them to the public, to build systems that put security first, and to earn the public’s trust.

Companies developing these emerging technologies have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their products, the factsheet says. To harness the full potential of AI, the Biden-Harris administration is encouraging the industry to hold to the highest standards so that innovation does not compromise the rights and security of the American people.

These initiatives, which both companies have chosen to undertake immediately, highlight three principles that should underpin the future of AI safety, security and trust, and mark an important step towards the development of responsible AI, the magazine said. As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, the Biden-Harris administration will continue to remind these companies of their responsibilities and take decisive action to keep the American people safe.

Today, seven leading AI companies are working to:

Conduct internal and external security testing of AI systems prior to release to prevent the most important sources of AI risk, such as biosecurity and cybersecurity, and their widespread societal impact. Share information with the industry as a whole and with governments, civil society, and academia on managing AI risks. Invest in cybersecurity and insider threat protection to protect the weight of proprietary and unreleased models. Facilitate the discovery and reporting of vulnerabilities in AI systems by third parties. Develop robust technical mechanisms, such as watermarking systems, that ensure users know when content has been generated by AI. Publicly report the capabilities, limitations, and areas of good and bad use of AI systems. Prioritize research on the social risks that AI systems can pose, such as avoiding harmful prejudice and discrimination and protecting privacy. We develop and deploy advanced AI systems that help address society’s greatest challenges, from cancer prevention to climate change mitigation.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with the heads of these AI companies today to discuss voluntary initiatives.

In advancing this agenda domestically, the administration will work with allies and partners to establish a strong international framework to govern the development and use of AI, the factsheet says. We are already in talks with Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom on voluntary initiatives.

A White House official told reporters at a news conference that while no timeline has been set for President Biden’s AI executive order and bipartisan bill, we should expect something to come out soon.

The factsheet released today also notes that the Office of Management and Budget will soon release draft policy guidance for federal agencies to ensure that the development, procurement, and use of AI systems are centered around protecting the rights and security of the American people.

