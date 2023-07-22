20 Questions That Help Tech Professionals Pinpoint Their Clients’ Real Needs





Getty

Companies developing technology solutions for non-industry clients (or their internal clients) face a common problem. Most non-technical professionals can’t talk about technology, and it can be difficult to explain exactly what a technology solution requires.

It’s up to our partnership’s technical experts to ask the right questions to build products that truly solve end-user problems. Below, her 20 members of the Forbes Technology Council share insightful questions tech professionals can ask to pinpoint the real needs of their non-tech-professional clients.

1. What is the problem you are trying to solve?

For technology to truly have an impact, user needs must be at the heart of the solution or design. Understanding the business problem to be solved alongside end-user needs and desired outcomes leaves room for non-technical business owners to translate into design goals and provide important context and expectations that enable solution design. – Paula Kennedy Garcia, IntouchCX

2. Please provide details of the problem you are experiencing.

You cannot and should not expect non-technical people to express their needs in terms of technology. Their job is to expose their problems. An engineer should be like a doctor. When you go to the doctor, they will ask where the pain is, how long it has been going on, and will not start treatment until they prescribe a blood test. Only after they understand the problem can an appropriate solution be given. Technology leaders must do the same. – Christian Paun, Dupont

3. Can you give me a clear example of the problem?

Many of my less tech-savvy colleagues counterintuitively focus on the solution as a way of explaining the technical problem they’re asking the engineering team to solve. I like to reconstruct their thinking by asking them to define the problem clearly, ideally with clear examples. We then work with our engineering team to define the required solution. – Elliot Teysoniere, Nordle

4. Why is now the right time for this solution?

What made you decide to explore X Technologies at this particular time? I believe this question helps business leaders outside the tech industry clarify both the challenges they face and the urgency for better solutions. Asking this question allows both sides to focus on shortcomings in both process and results, making it easier to map those shortcomings to technology-based solutions. – Luxman Papineni, Outplay

5. What do you want the system to do?

It’s all about managing expectations. Just ask them in their own words what they want the system to do. You can have them describe an idea and translate it (in your head) into a technical system. – Seth Wasserman, Menin Hospitality

6. Define the problem in business terms.

All issues can be communicated in business terms and that’s exactly what we want. If you expect non-technical professionals to talk about technology, you are essentially asking them to provide technical solutions rather than defining business problems. This is, as the saying goes, putting the cart before the horse. We do not provide solutions and then discuss problems. It should be the other way around. – Francisco Diazluna, Producers National

7. Have you considered hiring a business analyst or product owner?

A good question to ask non-industry clients is whether they have considered hiring a Business Analyst or Product Owner. Having someone in this role makes it easier for the client to communicate their needs to the technical team, giving the team a better understanding of the value they need to deliver to the client. Industry experts who understand the technology are critical to closing the gap. – Nihinlola Adeyemi, ErrandPay Limited

8. What problems are you facing now?

The simplest questions can yield the most impactful insights. My question is, “What problems are you facing now?” Once the problem and market fit have been identified, the technical requirements can be narrowed down to deliver a value-added solution that creates a truly positive customer experience. – Craig Ross, Una Solutions

9. What makes your life easier?

A good philosophy to follow is to give your customers everything they need and nothing they don’t. So a useful question to ask is simply, “What would make your life easier?” The answer to this question will ensure that the business is building critical solutions instead of wasting time on features that don’t really address customer pain points. – Ryan Barone, RentRedi

10. What goals are you trying to achieve?

We need to learn client-specific needs and requirements from our technical solutions. By understanding our customer’s goals, we can customize our technology his solutions to meet the customer’s specific needs, whether it is to increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve communication, or enhance the customer experience. – Valentin Klopov, N-iX

11. What concerns do you have about adopting new technology?

First, ask them to identify any business grievances or pain points. We then delved into concerns about adopting new technologies. This approach exposes their unique challenges and helps them understand which type of technology best suits their needs. It also helps explain how technology can help you reach your goals. – Shahar Chen, Acant

12. What task are you trying to accomplish?

Take a step back and ask, “What are the tasks you want to accomplish?” This clears up a lot of technical confusion. People are busy and stressed out at work, so it’s easy to overlook simple steps and interrupt your workflow. In some cases, no technical fix is ​​required, just a second point of view to point out the solution. This will save you hours of troubleshooting and give you both a good laugh. – Syed Ahmed, Act-On Software

13. What takes the most time and money?

Ask, “What are the most time-consuming or costly tasks in your organization?” This question gives you an overview of the task deliverables and client expectations and work routines, allowing you to identify which aspects can be streamlined and which pain points require technical improvement. – Gergo Vari, Lensa, Inc.

14. Describe your problem as if I were 5 years old.

It’s all too overused these days, but it’s always easier to understand when asked to explain it with a prompt like “Im 5”. Clients either get rid of the nonsense and actually tell them what they want to achieve, or they just use fewer words. Either way, they will tell you the most important parts. Another good question is, “What is the one (or major) problem you are trying to solve?” – Jordan Yellen, MetaTope

15. If you could change one thing today, what would it be?

Get to the root of the problem by asking, “If you could wave a magic wand and instantly solve one specific daily task, what would it be?” Understanding their pain points helps clarify technical needs without resorting to jargon, and also leads to a better understanding of engaging events. – Dr. Vivek Bhandari, Power Ledger

16. What is the best possible outcome?

Henry Ford is often credited with saying, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.” Ask non-industry customers for the best possible results and work backwards from there. – Gentry Lane, ANOVA Intelligence

17. How are you currently dealing with that problem?

Many people have no idea how technology can or cannot solve their problems. Clients are wise to describe their problem and how they are currently working on it. That way, someone in the tech industry can connect their problem with their solution and either solve the problem entirely or give the client something better than what they are currently doing. – Tom Roberto, Core Technology Solutions

18. Could you take a closer look at your current practice?

In my experience, most clients don’t even know what they want, or are unable to articulate it. It’s unfair to put them in a frustrating position by asking, “What are your needs?” It’s painfully unrestricted and general, and will likely produce the same response (increased profits, reduced costs, etc.). The best way is to conduct an audit of your current practices and suggest ways to strengthen them. – AJ Abdalat, Beyond Limits

19. How do you imagine your day and how is it now?

When I start conversations with my clients, they often have strong opinions about their problems and how technical solutions can solve them. Shifting the focus to the desired outcome takes the customer away from their understanding of the technology and makes it much easier to drill down into the problems that need to be solved to satisfy the customer. – Kevin Corte, Union

20. Can you describe the general steps of the workflow?

A detailed understanding of our client’s workflows and business processes allows us to identify areas where technical solutions can be seamlessly implemented. By working with existing steps, you can ensure that your solution is more efficient and effective without causing disruption. – Christian Landieri, Intellisystem Technologies

