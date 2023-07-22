Capturing the value of generative AI





It was only a few months ago that our industry experienced the equivalent of gunshots heard around the world with the release of ChatGPT-3.5 beta. Since then, we have been steeped in a historic frenzy of interest, innovation and investment in artificial intelligence, especially generative AI.

I’m old enough to remember the previous AI hype cycles, but what’s different this time around is that generative AI allows you to interact conversationally with powerful AI tools, and that natural language interaction can be combined with human-like creativity to generate entirely new content, including text, code, video, audio, and more.

In today’s Large Language Models (LLMs), native languages ​​such as English and Chinese have become real programming languages. The word prompt you give these models is essentially the code you use to calculate the answer. We are closer than ever to the true democratization of programming.

Taken together, it is clear that we are in the midst of a once-in-a-generation milestone, opening up opportunities to transform key business functions such as software development, customer support, sales and marketing. As this next wave of AI innovation accelerates, it will have a profound impact on the entire global economy. Generative AI offers opportunities to address learning variability and reinvent education1, help doctors make clinical diagnoses2, help consumers make investment decisions3, and more. These are just a few examples, but consider the following predictions: A recent McKinsey report suggests that generative AI could add up to $7.9 trillion to the global economy annually4.

Three key challenges we must address

As is often the case in the early stages of such a large-scale breakthrough, there were some significant barriers to widespread adoption. To fully exploit the value and potential of generative AI within the enterprise, there are three major challenges that need to be addressed collectively.

From expensive to affordable

Training and managing current generative AI models is complex and costly. It requires a lot of specialized computing power and a fast network with lots of memory. Currently, there is effectively a 1:1 relationship between AI model performance and computing infrastructure, and this relationship is neither scalable nor sustainable. Andreessen Horowitz recently said that training a model like ChatGPT is one of the most computationally intensive tasks mankind has ever tackled. 5. The price of a single training run ranges from $500,000 to $4.6 million right now, and training will continue to cost more as the model is updated.

Seeing these eye-popping costs, many have jumped to the conclusion that our world will be limited to very few mega LLMs like ChatGPT.

But there is another way to go. I envision a future where ordinary companies can affordably build and run their own customized AI models. Ultimately it’s a matter of flexibility and choice. Most CIOs I talk to plan to use Mega LLM for a variety of use cases, but also want to build a large number of small AI models that can be optimized for specific tasks. These models are often based on open source software. In fact, the amount of innovation in current open source AI models is staggering. It is not unreasonable to predict that many companies will adopt these open models as the go-to option for many use cases, reducing their reliance on the large proprietary LLMs that dominate today.

These open purpose-built models leverage an organization’s domain-specific data and leverage its unique intellectual property. We have the opportunity to cost-effectively run these more compact AI systems on dedicated infrastructure such as cheap GPUs (Graphical Processing Units) and, one day, low-cost CPUs modified to provide the performance and throughput needed for AI workloads. Making AI innovation more accessible to mainstream companies by building solutions that reduce costs and provide flexibility and choice.

From specialized AI wizardry to democratized AI expertise

Today, the talent required to build, fine-tune, and run AI models is highly specialized and in short supply. This comes up in almost every conversation I have with his CEO or CIO, and they always list it as one of their biggest challenges. They are acutely aware that the AI ​​open source software landscape is changing rapidly. They want to be able to quickly and easily pivot to new innovations as they emerge, without being locked into a single platform or vendor. That level of adaptability is difficult to achieve when there are a relatively small number of technical experts who fully understand the magic behind today’s AI models.

Addressing this skills gap requires radical simplification of both the processes and tools used to build and train AI models. This is where reference architectures come into play, providing a blueprint and practical path for the majority of organizations that lack the expertise to build an AI solution in-house from scratch.

From risk to trust

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we need to move from risk to trust. Current AI models create significant risks such as privacy issues, legal and regulatory threats, and intellectual property exposure. These risks can damage a company’s reputation, harm customers and employees, and adversely affect its bottom line. Many organizations have established policies restricting employee use of generative AI tools after an employee accidentally leaked sensitive internal data into his ChatGPT and other tools. At the same time, today’s generative AI systems suffer from a fundamental lack of trust as they frequently hallucinate creating new content that is meaningless, irrelevant, or inaccurate.

As an industry, we must develop a robust set of ethical principles to ensure and enforce fairness, privacy, accountability, intellectual property of others, and transparency of training data. A large and growing ecosystem of organizations is seeking to address the core issues of AI explainability7, data integrity8, and data privacy9. The open source community is innovating at the heart of this movement, helping companies train and deploy AI models in a secure and controlled manner.

The next wave of technological innovation

Just as the mobile app revolution transformed the relationship between business and technology over the past 15 years, a new wave of AI-enabled apps is poised to dramatically increase worker productivity and accelerate economic development globally. We were in the early stages of a new innovation supercycle. Our common challenge is to make this powerful, nascent technology more affordable, more accessible and more reliable.

In conversations with AI decision makers around the world, the consensus is that there needs to be a strategic balance. When in doubt, we must act with caution, especially regarding confidentiality, privacy, and misuse of sensitive information. At the same time, it is important to enable rapid adoption of new AI models so that companies can participate in this next wave of innovation in a responsible and ethical manner.

At VMware, our teams are working hard to meet these challenges. We will be discussing these innovations and much more at VMware Explore 2023 in Las Vegas next month. I look forward to continuing the conversation with all of you.

