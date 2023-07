G&D Showcases New VisionXS Series at IBC2023

German KVM manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) has announced that the company’s participation in this year’s IBC2023 again fits nicely into the show’s focus on technological innovation, the future of the broadcast industry and this year’s IBC theme ‘Transforming Media, Changing Perceptions’.

In particular, G&D will showcase “Innovative Solutions for Broadcast and IT Interaction”. These include G&D’s expansion of his VisionXS product range and other innovations.

Regarding the VisionXS product, G&D reported that this series of high-performance KVM extenders are matrix compatible and offer a wide range of valuable features for optimal user experience. The system can be used in KVM-over-IP environments as well as traditional transmission.

Equipped with 10G data transmission technology and up to 4K resolution for a better user experience, VisionXS combines great features and performance in a small package. Further in development, the manufacturer also relies on proven lossless bluedecompression, which enables a truly pixel-perfect video experience.

In addition to the already available DP-UHR variants for resolutions up to 4096 × 2160 @ 60 Hz, the new DP-HR variants for resolutions up to 2560 × 1600 @ 60 Hz complement the product range.

Additionally, dual heads are also presented for improved ergonomics and flexibility.

VisionXS-DP-HR- and VisionXS-IP-DP-HR variants with two Display Port connectors are also available for multi-monitor applications. This allows you to operate up to two monitors simultaneously while saving cabling effort and additional hardware by using only one transmit port. On the user side, new options ensure better ergonomics and greater flexibility at your workstation.

A simplified installation using the PoE variant is also shown. New variants that support Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) can use the transmit port to power the device. Not only does this reduce planning and installation effort, but it also doubles the extender’s protection against failure. Devices are connected through both main power and network cables to provide redundancy in case one power source fails. This ensures maximum safety and reliability during continuous operation.

Another innovation on display is the VisionXS with Type-C connectivity.

A recent addition to the VisionXS family is the VisionXS Type-C Computer Module. These innovative products allow you to follow the trend towards improved universal USB standards and incorporate the latest sources such as USB-C computers, notebooks, tablets and even smartphones.

G&D also showcases PersonalWorkplace-Controller: Bringing Multi-Talent to Any Control Room

PersonalWorkplace-Controller provides users with unified and flexible access to all the data they need in a single workplace. Workplace ergonomics are also greatly improved by repositioning the operating processes. Having multiple computer sources displayed in real time on her single large monitor and being able to operate multiple computers from a single console without lag greatly simplifies the work process. In addition, high image quality and infinite flexible source arrangement bring great added value. This allows you to set up your active working and monitoring areas on a large ergonomic screen.

For more information on other G&D KVM product solutions, including technologies for e-sports, please visit www.gdsys.com.

