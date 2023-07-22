My Best Buy Plus Members Get $70 Off Google Pixel Watch Sale





Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The My Best Buy program has recently been completely overhauled, for example My Best Buy Rewards, which is only available to Best Buy credit cardholders, is a great way to get deep discounts and member-only deals. The higher My Best Buy Total plan also includes discounts on tech support, protection plans and repairs.

But the reason we’re featuring My Best Buy Plus is because members can now get a special deal on the Google Pixel Watch 41mm smartwatch for $280, saving you $70. Even if you’re not a member and jump on the plan today to get that deal, at $50 a year for Plus, you’ll still save $20. Additionally, the watch comes with 100 GB of Google One cloud storage for 3 months and access to YouTube Premium.

What is My Best Buy Plus?

My Best Buy Plus and higher tier My Best Buy Total are available to regular Best Buy shoppers both online and in-store. Offer exclusive membership benefits to those who subscribe.

For example, with My Best Buy Plus, members enjoy complimentary 2-day shipping options, member-only pricing, and exclusive access to sales, events, and products before anyone else. A 60-day extended return period is also available for eligible products for $50 annually.

The $180/year My Best Buy Total tier also includes technical support and additional guidance. Get 24/7 tech support from Geek Squad, VIP member support, protection plans like AppleCare+, and even discounts on repairs for broken electronics and appliances.

Why you should buy a Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is a stylish fitness and wellness-focused smartwatch powered by Google’s Wear OS and powered by Fitbit technology. You can track your heart rate, check your sleep quality, and even measure your heart rhythm with his built-in ECG meter. But like all smartwatches, it also comes with benefits like built-in Google Wallet for contactless payments, turn-by-turn directions with Google Maps, and notifications from connected devices and calendars. In his review of the Google Pixel Watch, Andy Boxall praised its comfort and comprehensive health tracking support through his Fitbit app.

No need to take your phone out of your pocket or bag as everything goes directly to your wrist. With a quick glance, you can get back to work, or even pull out your phone to answer an important message. Plus, the Pixel Watch syncs perfectly with his Pixel smartphone, earbuds, and other gear. Fast pairing makes it easy to connect wirelessly and even control your Nest smart home devices from your watch.

The watch’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, which is scratch resistant and won’t break easily. And with water resistance up to 5 ATM or 50 meters, you can swim or dive into the ocean with your watch on.

During the current Best Buy sale, My Best Buy Plus and Total members can get the Google Pixel Watch 41mm for $280, $70 off the regular $350. This is a great discount on this watch that doesn’t go on sale very often.

