Google: Sergey Brin returns to Google to work on next-generation AI models





It’s been a few years since Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page left the company they founded. It’s been almost three years since the two left their executive positions in 2019, but one of them appears to be back at work, helping the company with its OpenAI efforts.

The Washington Journal reports that Sergey Brin has been a frequent visitor to the company’s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters recently, helping the company advance AI, including the development of ChatGPT competitor Google Bard. Sources say Sergey has recently increased his attendance at AI conferences at Google’s offices, a change from his earlier more liberal approach after stepping down as an executive at parent company Alphabet in 2019.

Since ChatGPT’s launch, Brin has become more involved with Google, according to people familiar with the development. He attended a meeting to consider AI products for the developer conference in May, and also appeared at events at the company’s headquarters. He is working with a team of researchers to develop Google’s long-awaited AI model, Gemini, according to people familiar with the matter. Together, they have delved into technical issues such as “loss curves” that measure the performance of AI programs over time. Google announced Gemini at its annual developer conference in May this year. In Google’s words, Gemini is a highly efficient, multimodal tool designed to integrate with his APIs and tools and enable future innovations such as memory and planning. Its purpose is to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4. It’s still in training, but reports suggest it will be available later this year. Brin also actively participates in weekly discussions about his new AI research with Google employees. In addition, he has played a role in personnel decisions, such as hiring popular researchers. Four years ago, Alphabet’s founders promoted Mr. Pichai to the CEO position while stepping down from his day-to-day role. They still hold a majority of Alphabet’s voting rights and are on the board of directors alongside Pichai, but have promised to provide only advice and no daily nagging. Even though Brin initially led the Google X division, he ignored the Brain team’s AI efforts. He later acknowledged their contributions to Google’s flagship product. Pichai earlier this year merged Brain and DeepMind, independent companies working on artificial intelligence. Pichai was enthusiastic about Brin’s participation and encouraged him to contribute, according to people familiar with the matter.

