Catching Up With A Season Of Malignant Campfire Chat — Diablo IV — Blizzard News





On July 18th, we released patch 1.1.0 for Diablo IV. Since then, we have received valuable feedback from the community regarding the changes implemented. We took the opportunity to address that feedback directly during the July 21st bad campfire chat season.

Game Director Joe Shely, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora, and Community Associate Director Adam Fletcher detailed why the changes were made in patch 1.1.0, what we were aiming to achieve with those changes, and the steps we’re taking to ensure we don’t implement such patches again in the future. If you would like to watch the entire live stream, please see Video on Demand below.

If you want to skim through the campfire chat highlights, you can find them below.

Diablo IVs Live Service Mission Statement:

Make sure your players enjoy the game. Discover, organize, and optimize different viable builds across all five classes. We introduce new items and powers each season to keep the game fresh and increase build diversity. High monster densities to mow down powerful builds and build-challenging activities to keep evolving the endgame. When making changes to increase build diversity, some builds will be prioritized until attractive alternatives are provided. The introduction of meta changes will occur at predictable times, such as the start of a season. Respond quickly to fix game-breaking bugs, damage, and crashes.

Why we released patch 1.1.0 and what we are trying to achieve:

Diablo IV has always been meant to be a limited power experience, not an endless struggle. We understand that boosting a character’s strength is a big part of enjoying Diablo, and taking power away feels bad. So why patch 1.1.0?Our goal is for multiple builds to be powerful enough to take down the toughest opponents like his Uber Lillith. One build should never be the only way to play a class. Several changes implemented in this patch were made to address this issue. We also know that the Nightmare Dungeon is too difficult at the moment. It should feel achievable through multiple builds, and the higher tiers (Tier 50+) especially have over-adjusted difficulty. Patch 1.1.0 was the start of the changes needed to map against the changes made to the Nightmare Dungeon hotfixed today.

Here’s how we’re addressing your concerns, how our approach to patching will change in the future, and why.

Going forward, we will be adopting a more surgical approach when balance adjustments are needed. If you’re tweaking something that’s too strong, instead try to offer compelling alternatives for players to explore with their class. We will be sharing patch notes at least a week before his release to improve communication so that we can have meaningful conversations with the community. We plan to introduce some changes in the upcoming patch 1.1.1. We will continue to evolve the endgame with build-challenging activities and monster densities to mow down powerful builds. We believe that making changes to certain builds, rebalancing Nightmare Dungeon, and creating additional engaging endgame experiences will ultimately result in a better game for more types of players.

For patch 1.1.1:

Today we are releasing a hotfix introducing changes to the Nightmare Dungeon. These changes correspond to some of the balance changes made in 1.1.0. Along with the class changes coming with 1.1.0, we plan to implement tuning changes for Nightmare Dungeons. Barbarians and Sorcerers (starting with Sorcerers) will get adjustments to their Legendary side in patch 1.1.1. Nightmare dungeons and Helltide greatly increase monster density. In addition to increasing Elixir stack size, it also adds extra hidden tabs. Reduces the cost of Gold respecs by 40%. We want to level up from 50 to 100 faster and are looking at increasing XP bonuses for playing at higher World Tiers. more! We’ll talk more about these changes in next week’s livestream.

Join us for our next campfire chat

On July 28th at 11am PDT, we will host another Campfire chat to continue the conversation with the community and dig deeper into patch 1.1.1.

Head over to our official Diablo Twitch and YouTube channels to watch it live! After the livestream ends, we’ll publish another article with video on demand so you can catch up on the details in case you missed it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/23985148/catch-up-on-the-season-of-the-malignant-campfire-chat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos