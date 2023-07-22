



Friday, July 21, 2023

Si Daniels, Principal Program Manager of Fonts and Typography for Microsoft Office Design (Oh my God, people at Microsoft have long titles), posted last week’s featured post #1 on Medium: Typeface change: Microsoft’s new default font has arrived:

Dear all humans on earth who have ever typed a text,

I know this is just a casual greeting, but it’s reading text, not typing text that exposes Office’s default fonts to everyone. I haven’t used any Office apps other than Excel on a regular basis. That was over 20 years ago. But whether you use Office personally or not, you can’t help but come across documents created with Office. So Microsoft’s typographic choices affect us all. (For example, I’ve never set anything up in Arial, but it’s so ubiquitous that it annoys me almost every day.)

For 15 years our beloved Calibri was Microsoft’s default font and central figure in office communication, but as you know, our relationship came to a natural end. we have changed. The technology we use every day has changed. So the search for the best fonts for high-resolution screens began. Fonts should be sharp, uniform, and appropriate for the display type. It was exciting at times, but it was also scary. How do I replace Calibri? How do I find one true font that I can use as a legitimate default?

As previously shared, Microsoft has commissioned five new fonts: Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite. It was our hope that one of these would be the next default font for Microsoft 365. All of them have been added to the dropdown font picker. From there, we listened to your enthusiastic feedback and selected the ones that resonated most with you so you could have a chance to use them in the wild. It was Bierstadt. However, there was a changing of the guard, so the name also changed. Bierstadt is now known as Aptos.

I don’t know if Microsoft actually chose Aptos (formerly known as Bierstadt) based on customer feedback, but it says a lot about the company anyway. A company with sense does not design by questionnaire. (My guess is that they were full of shit and probably knew from the start that he would choose Aptos/Bierstadt, which was probably the obvious choice. Such a survey apparently consisted only of reading people’s replies on Twitter.)

What I find odd about the whole thing is that Microsoft hasn’t actually released these new fonts yet. These give you an overview of it, but most of the time it’s displayed at a large display size, not the text size. In the context of Office documents, text size really matters. I’m not the only one interested in this.

So I took it upon myself to create basic samples for each of Microsoft’s five new typefaces (and Calibri for that matter). Uppercase and lowercase AZ, 09, and most common punctuation. Below is a paragraph of sample text at 11 points. Dear readers, you owe me a debt of gratitude on this matter. Because I needed to use the web app version of Word via Microsoft 3652 to create these PDFs. To describe this software as brutal and frustrating would be an understatement. A PDF sample and my brief comments are below.

Designed by Aptos Steve Matteson. I don’t understand why Microsoft states as a matter of fact that Calibri should be replaced as the default font just because it is 15 years old from his. A good default font should stand the test of time for decades, if not a literal lifetime. 3 But if Microsoft feels the need to pursue ephemeral fashion rather than timeless style, Aptos is the trendiest font. The grotesque sans-serif type is exciting now. Aptos is by no means an Apples San Francisco ripoff, but it is by far the most San Francisco style of these typefaces. Notable letters: J (stunted and ugly), Q (small tail), R (inspired by Univers?), g (two storeys, reminiscent of Franklin Gothic), and number 1 (a la, Arial among all fonts) number 1 (curvy hat). But the most distinctive letter is the lowercase L, which is curved to distinguish it from the uppercase i and the number 1.

Grandview designer Aaron Bell admits that Grandview was primarily inspired by DIN, and certainly resembles DIN. It’s too mechanical to work as a default font. See Quotation Marks and Apostrophes for more information.

Designed by SeafordTobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stssinger and Fred Shallclass. Seaford is probably the only other font in the font family that could have been chosen as the new default. If Microsoft had better (some?) taste, they would have chosen Seaford. Seaford caught my eye as being the most similar to Martin Major’s well-deserved and beloved Scala Sans, but perhaps of all the typefaces, there is a trace of influence from Frere-Joness’ former partner Jonathan Hoeflers’ aptly named Ideal Sans. Four

Skeena Designed by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow. It looks like it came out of a clip art CD circa 1995.

Designed by Tenorite Erin McLaughlin and Wei Fan. Indeed, it was inspired by Adrian Frutiger’s Hall of Fame typeface Avenir, and is similar to it. It’s too friendly and childish (see one-story lowercase a) to be used as the Office default.

Designed by Calibri Lucas de Groot. Personally, this isn’t my bag5, but Calibri is a very good sans-serif and a great default for Office as well. There’s no reason why Microsoft couldn’t keep Calibri alive for decades to come.

postscript

All of these PDF samples have pretty bad kerning, sometimes annoyingly bad. I at least hope that the problem lies with the web version of Word (which seems to have its own text rendering engine) and not with the fonts themselves. For example, look at the words “milliner” and “Uncle” (some of which look like Unde) in the sample text. If these fonts were downloadable, I could have used better software to typeset the swatches, but they aren’t, so I can’t. I’m sure I could find the web fonts used by Microsoft 365, but I’ve spent enough time doing this whole thing.

