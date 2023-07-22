Google’s news AI tool Genesis





To help journalists write articles, Google is developing tools that use artificial intelligence technology. The Times reported that the company pitched the product to executives at news outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal.

Known internally as Genesis, this AI tool can take information from current events and create news content. Google presented the project as a “responsible” assistant for journalists. “Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace journalists’ critical role of reporting, writing and fact-checking stories,” said Google spokeswoman Jen Crider. Google co-founder Sergey Brin returned to the company and worked closely with researchers developing Gemini, Google’s Large Language Model (LLM).

An anonymous source who attended the pitch described the presentation as “disturbing,” according to The Times. Two executives said the product “seemed to take for granted the effort put into creating accurate and artistic news stories.” While Google has promised the tool won’t replace journalists, journalists remain wary of how Genesis will affect the industry.

Pros and cons of using AI in journalism

For journalists, Google’s new AI tools have both good and bad sides, journalism professor Jeff Jarvis told The New York Times. “If this technology can reliably deliver factual information, journalists should use it.” But if the tool “is abused by journalists or news outlets on subjects that require nuance or cultural understanding,” he added, “it could undermine not only the tool but also the credibility of the news outlets that use it.”

Google’s problematic media track record

Whether or not this tool is as responsible as Google claims is difficult to tell without seeing it in person. Still, recent examples of AI-embedded media “demonstrate the weakness of using machines to dare to make mistakes well beyond what a human journalist could already make alone, thank you,” Richard Lawler wrote in The Verge. Additionally, “Google’s capricious attention to new products” is “probably a concern for anyone considering this tool,” Lawler noted. Needless to say, “Despite all the promises Google News makes to local newspapers, the media industry as a whole has more than a few problems with Google.”

Jason Kint, chief executive of online news lobby group Digital Content Next, warned the Washington Post that news publishers should be wary of Google. This tool is interesting and I encourage you to give it a try. However, “publishers should look to Google’s long history of collecting copyrighted material and user data in ways that maximize Google’s own interests and profits.”

Introducing AI to journalism ‘seems too early’

We’ve already seen that LLMs that power AI tools like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can “generate factually incorrect information,” Hany Farid, a computer science professor at the University of California, Berkeley and a member of the Artificial Intelligence Lab, told the Post. “It seems premature to unlock these models in the important and often time-pressed field of journalism,” Farid added.

“We all agree on technological advances that help reporters and editors do their jobs,” Bin Chau Wu, chairman of the News Media Guild, told The Associated Press. “We just don’t want AI to do the work,” he added. “The most important thing for us is to protect our jobs and uphold the standards of journalism.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/artificial-intelligence/1025214/google-is-pitching-an-ai-journalism-tool-to-major-news-outlets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos