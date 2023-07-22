Google Domain Name Choices: Branding Over Keywords





In a recent episode of the “Search Off The Record” podcast, Google’s Search Relations team, consisting of John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Martin Splitt, explored a topic often discussed among website owners and SEO practitioners: the impact of domain name keywords on search engine rankings.

keyword controversy

The discussion began with Mr. Mueller’s question, “Moving on to domain names, should we put the keyword in the domain name or should we choose the brand?” Iries replied with a laugh, showing that the answer was not simple.

“Whether it’s Google’s perspective or the search perspective… well, I don’t know if it’s the search perspective. But from Google’s and Steve’s perspective, I don’t think it matters,” said Illyes.

user’s point of view

Iries elaborated that the presence of keywords does not necessarily affect search engine rankings, but it can affect user behavior.

“For example, if you want to take passport photos, there are weird sites out there for all kinds of photos. And then there’s passportphoto.com. And as a user, for whatever reason, you’re more likely to click passportphotos.com,” Illyes explained.

The role of dashes and exact-match domains

When asked by Splitt whether it makes a difference if the domain name contains dashes or is an exact domain match, Illyes said:

“Anything in the URL can be technically manipulated by the site owner, so we probably don’t want to put so much emphasis on that kind of input, which means it may not be as useful in rankings as people think.”

In other words, from a search engine’s point of view, it doesn’t matter if the dash is present in the domain name.

However, from a user experience standpoint, Illyes added, “It’s probably easier to read with dashes in the domain name.”

Looking Beyond Keywords: A Branding Perspective

As the conversation moved toward the long-term implications of domain name choice, Mueller advised focusing on brands rather than keywords.

He explained: “Your website will probably evolve over time.

Ultimately, the Google Search Relations team suggests that incorporating keywords into domain names should be a business decision, not an SEO strategy.

As Mueller points out, “Domain name changes are always a pain, so you have to think long-term.

To learn more about domain name selection best practices, watch the full episode of Google’s podcast.

Featured Image: Dmitry Strizhakov/Shutterstock

