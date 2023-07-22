Tech companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft agree to AI safeguards mandated by the White House





WASHINGTON: Companies leading the development of artificial intelligence technology, including Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, have agreed to meet a series of AI safeguards brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration. The White House announced Friday that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies aimed at ensuring the safety of AI products before they go on sale. Some of the promises call for third-party oversight of the operation of commercial AI systems, but no details have been given as to who will audit the technology or hold companies accountable. The surge in commercial investment in generative AI tools that can write compelling, human-like text and churning out new images and other media has attracted public attention and raised concerns about their ability to trick people into spreading disinformation and other dangers. Four tech giants, ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and startups Anthropic and Inf, said in a statement that the White House is working on security tests, partially conducted by independent experts, to prevent critical risks such as biosecurity and cybersecurity. The companies said they are also working on ways to report system vulnerabilities and the use of digital watermarks to distinguish between real images and AI-generated images, known as deepfakes. It will also publicly report flaws and risks in its technology, including its impact on fairness and bias, the White House said. Voluntary efforts are a way to quickly address future risks, said James Steyer, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Common Sense Media, in a statement. James Steyer, founder and CEO of the for-profit organization Common Sense Media, said in a statement. Introduce laws to regulate AI. He has held numerous meetings with government officials to educate senators on the bipartisan issue. Many tech executives have called for regulation, some of whom traveled to the White House in May to meet with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials. But some experts and emerging competitors worry that the type of regulation being considered could benefit well-funded first movers, led by OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, as small businesses are weighed down by high costs. The BSA, a software industry group that includes Microsoft as a member, said Friday it welcomed the Biden administration’s efforts to set rules for high-risk AI systems. Enterprise software companies look forward to working with the administration and Congress to enact legislation that addresses the risks associated with artificial intelligence and promotes its benefits, the group said in a statement. Many countries are considering ways to regulate AI, including European Union lawmakers negotiating comprehensive AI rules. UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently said the UN is the ideal place to adopt global standards and appointed a Council to report on options for global AI governance by the end of the year. The UN secretary-general also said he welcomed calls from some countries to create new UN agencies to support global efforts to manage AI, inspired by models such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The White House said Friday that it had already held discussions on a voluntary initiative. We partner with many countries.

