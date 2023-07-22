Google’s AI chatbot can now be spoken to





Google just released a major upgrade to its AI tool, Bard, that makes it even more useful.

Bard is Google’s answer to ChatGPT, but with one important difference. Bard has access to the real-time web so he can get answers about what just happened.

“Bard makes me more productive and really helps me solve everyday problems,” said Sissie Hsiao, VP and Assistant for Bard at Google.

Xiao said people are using AI chatbots for productivity, creativity and, of course, socializing with peers.

“Sometimes it’s fun to talk to the AI ​​about whatever pops into your head.

Bard’s first new superpower: you can upload and analyze images.

You can also write a description, identify ingredients, and caption your Instagram post.

Just don’t try to upload a photo with a person. For now it doesn’t help.

Also, a new voice has been added to the bard. In addition to reading the text answers on the screen, Bard reads the answers aloud by tapping the speaker icon next to the answer.

Speaking of which… Bard is currently available in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.

It was difficult to get them all right.

“We need to get things right, such as inflections in different languages. We also need to make sure we have cultural awareness of all the different languages,” Xiao said.

Depending on which language you ask the question in, you may get different answers.

Finally, the most requested feature. Chats can now be saved for later use.

Just tap the pin icon next to a recent chat to return to the conversation or access it on another device. This is useful if you start a chat on your computer and check it on your mobile phone while on the go.

Read the full interview with Sissie Hsiao, VP of Google Bard.

Note that Bard History must be turned on for this feature to work.

Bard is just one of many AI tools currently available to users around the world. Some of the implications of this new technology are terrifying, but one thing seems certain.

“Will this change the world? It will make people much more productive and allow them to explore their imagination and creativity in a truly unique way,” concluded Xiao.

