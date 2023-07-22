Seeking to Maintain FCA’s Regulatory Approach to Big Technology and Artificial Intelligence | Proscauer Rose LLP





Background

On 12 July 2023, Nikhil Ratty, CEO of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), spoke on the FCA’s regulatory approach to Big Tech and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”).

Some of the key points discussed are described below.

summary

The Role of “Big Tech”

The FCA remains mindful of the risks that “big tech” (i.e. the most dominant players in the technology industry) can pose to the operational resilience of payments, retail services and financial infrastructure, and their role in manipulating consumer behavioral biases. These risks must be balanced against the innovation opportunities Big Tech can offer. In response, the FCA released a feedback statement on the impact of big tech competition in financial services.

The FCA recognizes that the use of AI can benefit markets, but left unchecked, it can also pose risks that affect the integrity, transparency and fairness of markets. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, so must cyber resilience.

FCA is passionate about maximizing the opportunities AI presents. The FCA has established a digital sandbox (first of its kind used by a global regulator) that supports the secure development of FinTech and other innovations using real-world transactions, social media and other synthetic data.

FCA is also using AI to develop better supervisory techniques.

The FCA’s ‘results-based’ approach aims to balance protection and innovation. With this approach, FCA has already introduced a framework to address many of the problems with AI. for example:

Consumer obligations stipulate that businesses must design products and services that are intended to produce positive results for consumers. All parts of the supply chain must demonstrate how these outcomes are achieved, including the digital infrastructure. Senior managers and certifications also provide a framework for accommodating AI innovation, as senior managers are ultimately responsible for the company’s activities.

As AI crosses borders, so will regulatory responses. The FCA said it intends to play an influential role internationally, both bilaterally and within global standard-setting bodies. The aim is to make the UK her global home for AI regulation and safety.

[View source.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/trying-to-keep-up-the-fca-s-regulatory-6340875/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos