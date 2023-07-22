Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Other Tech Companies Agree to White House AI Safeguards





Seven companies leading the development of artificial intelligence have voluntarily pledged to the White House to introduce measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to make artificial intelligence technology more secure.

At a White House event, US President Joe Biden addressed growing concerns about the potential use of AI for disruptive purposes and the “fundamental obligation” of companies to ensure product safety.

“We have to keep a sharp eye on the threats that emerging technologies can pose,” he said.

“Social media has shown us the harm that powerful technology can do if we don’t put in the right safeguards.

“These efforts are promising steps, but we still have much more to do together.”

Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Anthropic, Inflection, OpenAI and its partner Microsoft have committed to thoroughly testing systems before releasing them and sharing information on how to reduce risk and invest in cybersecurity.

In a blog post on Friday, Microsoft said it “welcomes the president’s leadership in rallying the tech industry to come up with concrete steps to make AI safer, more secure and more beneficial to the public.”

Joe Biden hosted executives from seven companies at the White House on Friday. (Associated Press)

As part of that effort, the seven companies worked to develop a system that “watermarks” any form of content, including text, images, audio, and even AI-generated video, to let users know when the technology has been used.

Technologically embedded in content, this watermark will likely make it easier for users to spot deepfake images and audio that could show violence that didn’t actually happen, create better scams, or skew politicians’ photos to expose them in an unfair light.

It is unclear how the watermark will be revealed in information sharing.

The companies also pledged to focus on protecting user privacy as AI develops and ensuring the technology is not biased and used to discriminate against vulnerable groups.

Some of the promises call for third-party oversight of how next-generation AI systems work, but they don’t specify who will audit the technology or hold companies accountable.

Other efforts include developing AI solutions to scientific problems such as medical research and climate change mitigation.

The US lags behind the EU in AI regulation

The move is seen as a victory for the Biden administration’s tech regulation efforts, which are experiencing a boom in investment and consumer popularity.

Joe Biden said the new promise is an important step toward managing the “huge” promises and risks posed by AI technology. (Associated Press: Manuel Barce Seneta))

Since the rapid rise of generative AI, which can write compelling, human-like text and create new images in large numbers this year, lawmakers around the world have begun to consider ways to mitigate the dangers to national security and the economy.

In June, EU lawmakers agreed to a set of draft rules requiring systems like ChatGPT to disclose AI-generated content, distinguish between so-called deepfake images and real images, and safeguard against illegal content.

In June, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a “package bill” to advance and ensure the protection of artificial intelligence.

Congress is considering a bill that would require disclosure of whether AI was used to create images and other content in political ads.

Biden said he is also working on an executive order and bipartisan legislation on AI technology.

“The next decade, or the next few years, we’re going to see more change in technology than we’ve seen in the last 50 years,” Biden said.

Reuters/Associated Press

