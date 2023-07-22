Google Workspace updates: A roundup of weekly Google Workspace updates





Image options for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings Include alt text options in sidebar

Reminder: Delegators must re-approve contact delegators by August 2023

In May 2023, we announced that delegated users can now manage contact labels on behalf of their delegator via contacts.google.com. As part of this update, delegators will need to review existing delegations as well as add new delegations. This he must complete by 31 July 2023. Otherwise, the delegate will lose access to manage contacts. Admins can also use the Admin SDK API to make these adjustments for users in their domain, removing and re-adding contact delegation permissions. | Learn more about managing contact labels.Previous notice

Ability to create spaces, memberships, group chats and more using the Google Chat API is now generally available

Last year, through the Google Workspace Developer Preview Program, we announced that developers could use the Google Chat API to programmatically create new spaces and add members to those spaces. These features are now generally available to all Google Workspace developers. | Learn more about the Google Chat API here.

AppSheet Core license included by default in other Google Workspace editions, along with new admin security settings

Extends access to AppSheet Core licenses to additional Google Workspace editions and provides admins with new organization-level settings to control how users can use AppSheet Core licenses, including whether app data can be shared externally. | The AppSheet Core license is already included for domain-verified Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Education Plus users. AppSheet Core licenses are now included for domain-validated Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Frontline Starter and Standard, Nonprofit, and Education Standard customers. | Learn more about AppSheet Core licensing here.

Improved meeting room suggestions in Google Calendar

We’ve introduced an updated structured meeting room setup to better optimize meeting rooms and encourage collaboration, especially in hybrid work environments. The work location set by the user is taken into account for all room suggestions, and when location data is not available, suggested meeting rooms are displayed based on frequently used rooms. | Only available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, and nonprofits. | Learn more about room suggestions in Google Calendar.

Introducing membership search and the option to add up to 50,000 members to spaces in Google Chat

Increase the number of people you can add to a Google Chat space from 8,000 to 50,000. We’re also introducing the ability to easily search for members in a space. | Learn more about what’s new in Spaces.

Programmatically read and write work locations for part of the day using the Calendar API

We recently introduced the ability for users to set their work location in their calendar to show where they are working during certain times of the day. We’re adding the ability to programmatically read and write work locations for specific times of the day. This update extends the existing read and write capabilities announced earlier this year. | Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and nonprofit customers only. | Learn more about the Google Calendar API here.

