Google is building a new Google TV test box, but no one can buy it





Google is working on Android TV 14, the next smart TV model. The device is built on Android 14, which is currently in beta testing and is expected to launch in September or October this fall. An official release date has not yet been announced.

However, it’s a bit of a problem for developers. Android TV does not currently support Android 14, so there is no way for developers to perform advanced testing of their apps. Google TV works with Android TV 12. The closest is Android TV 13, but it’s being phased out in preparation for the Android TV 14 release.

App developers cannot test their apps on all Android devices. Instead, Android Studio provides emulators as reference devices that let you test your app’s functionality on several common types of devices. However, emulators don’t serve as an all-encompassing feature of the app, so developers who need to run more advanced tests will need a physical device to do so.

Developers can use test boxes during the beta stage to ensure that the product will work as it is upgraded. Unfortunately for the developer, this time Google will not sell his ADT-4 reference device.

They are developing Android TV on an unreleased device, the ADT-4 set-top box. According to the Android Authority, this will not be exposed outside of Google. It’s strange that Google doesn’t provide reference hardware to developers at this time. Especially since the company is reportedly pushing for greater monetization.

With no device supporting the latest version of Android TV, developers need access to the reference device Google uses, which the company doesn’t provide to anyone. ADT-1 through ADT-3 were sold to developers, but for some reason neither developers nor his Android TV partners at Google are allowed access to his ADT-4.

