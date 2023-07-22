White House gets AI safety pledges from Amazon, Google, Meta and more – Billboard





President Joe Biden said Friday that a new effort by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies leading the development of artificial intelligence technology to meet a series of White House-brokered AI safeguards is an important step in managing the enormous expectations and risks posed by the technology.

Mr Biden said the administration had taken voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies to ensure the safety of AI products before they go on sale. Some of the promises call for third-party oversight of the operation of commercial AI systems, but don’t elaborate on who will audit the technology or hold the company accountable.

Biden said we must be vigilant and vigilant about the threats emerging technologies can pose, adding that companies have a fundamental obligation to ensure the safety of their products.

Biden added that social media is showing us the harm that powerful technology can do without proper safeguards. These efforts are promising steps, but we still have much more to do together.

The surge in commercial investment in generative AI tools that can create compelling, human-like text and churning out new images and other media has sparked public interest as well as concerns about their ability to trick people into spreading disinformation and other dangers.

The White House said in a statement that ChatGPT creators OpenAI, startups Anthropic and Inflection, and four other tech giants have committed to conducting security tests with independent experts to prevent critical risks such as biosecurity and cybersecurity.

The test also examines the potential for social harm, such as prejudice and discrimination, and the more theoretical dangers associated with advanced AI systems that may gain control of physical systems or self-replicate by making copies of themselves.

The companies are also working on ways to report system vulnerabilities and use digital watermarks to distinguish between real images and AI-generated images known as deepfakes.

The White House said it will also publicly report on the flaws and risks of the technology, including its impact on fairness and bias.

The voluntary effort is intended to be an immediate means of addressing risks ahead of a long-term effort to get Congress to pass legislation regulating the technology. Company executives are scheduled to meet with Mr. Biden at the White House on Friday to pledge to follow the standards.

Some advocates of AI regulation argue that Mr. Biden’s move is a start, but more needs to be done to hold companies and their products accountable.

Anba Kak, executive director of the AI ​​Now Institute, said closed-door consultations with business officials would not be enough to provide voluntary safeguards. We need broader public deliberations, which will almost certainly raise issues that companies will not voluntarily address. Because it can have a materially different outcome – a direct impact on your company’s business model.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said he would introduce legislation to regulate AI. In his statement, he said he would work closely with the Biden administration and his bipartisan colleagues to build on the promises made on Friday.

Many tech executives have called for regulation, with several visiting the White House in May to meet with Mr. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a blog post on Friday that the company is going beyond White House promises, including by supporting regulation to create a licensing system for advanced models.

But some experts and upstart competitors worry that the emerging type of regulation could benefit well-funded first movers, led by OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, at a time when smaller companies face high costs to make their AI systems, known as large language models, comply with regulatory constraints.

The White House pledge, it said, only applies to models that are generally stronger than the current industry frontier set by those currently available, such as OpenAIs GPT-4, image generation tool DALL-E 2, and similar releases from Anthropic, Google and Amazon.

Many countries are considering ways to regulate AI, including European Union lawmakers who are negotiating comprehensive AI rules for 27 countries that could limit the applications they perceive to be the most risky.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently said the UN is the ideal place to adopt global standards and appointed a Council to report on global AI governance options by the end of the year.

Guterres also said he welcomes calls from some countries to create new UN agencies to support global efforts to manage AI, inspired by models such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The White House announced Friday that it is already in talks with many countries about voluntary initiatives.

The pledge focuses on safety risks, but leaves out other concerns about modern AI technology, such as the impact on jobs and market competition, the environmental resources needed to build models, and copyright concerns about writing, art, and other human work used to teach AI systems how to create human-like content.

Last week, OpenAI and The Associated Press announced a deal for AI companies to license the AP archive of news articles. It was not disclosed how much they would pay for the content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/white-house-ai-safety-pledge-amazon-google-meta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos