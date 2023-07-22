Venture capitalist pricing strategies may be illegal





Venture capital is a $234 billion US and $709 billion industry globally. This giant sector is known for being the leader in tech giants such as Meta and Amazon. But some of Silicon Valley’s biggest darlings, like Uber, have succeeded thanks to illicit pricing strategies that create unfair incentives and stifle innovation, according to new research.

Attorneys Matt Wansley and Sam Weinstein, colleagues at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo School of Law, explore the issue in a new research paper entitled “Venture Predation.”

It reduces options. It reduces innovation. Weinstein told Fortune that it is beating out competitors who might come up with more efficient business models. Uber doesn’t have a more efficient business model. It became popular not by getting better, but by burning cash.

Predatory pricing is hard to prove

Predatory pricing is when predators (well-financed firms with large market shares, according to Wansley and Weinstein) lower prices in order to beat the competition and dominate the market. That’s why, in the early days, it was so easy to buy an Uber, and why Amazon squeezed basically every bookstore in the US.

At first, the predator sells below cost, so it takes a loss. But when competitors go out of business and flee the market, predators drive up prices unsustainably in normal markets to recoup losses.

Predatory pricing is a form of anti-competitive behavior and violates antitrust laws designed to ensure fair and free markets.

Consider Walmart as an example. In 1993, the company, now a top Fortune 500 company, slashed prices on drugstore products at one of his stores in Conway, Ark. The prices were so low that local drugstores were being put out of business. Walmart was found guilty of predatory pricing and ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in damages to local stores.

But a group of economists called the Chicago School said predatory pricing was irrational and rarely attempted.

The discussion goes like this: Companies with predatory pricing will bear the brunt of the losses due to their large market share. A price cut only eliminates competition temporarily, and even if the old competition never returns, new competition should be able to enter the market and drive down the predator’s high.

They argued that the elusive problem would resolve itself.

But proving predatory pricing in court is now nearly impossible due to the influence of the Chicago School in two important Supreme Court cases.

In the 1986 Matsushita Electric Industrial v. Zenith Radio case, the court said predatory pricing schemes were rarely attempted, and even more rarely successful. Seven years later, in the Brooke Group v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco case in 1993, the court set up a test to prove looting. The plaintiff must prove that the defendant priced below cost and had a reasonable prospect or danger of recovering losses.

It’s been 30 years since the Brooke Group case, and no plaintiff has won since.

new name, same game

Enter the venture capitalist.

Wansley and Weinstein argue that certain strategies used by ventures challenge arguments that are rarely tested. They call it Venture Looting.

Venture Looting is a three-step strategy. First, a venture capitalist loads the startup (venture predator) with funds. The start-up then uses its cash reserves to price goods and services below cost, eliminating competition and rapidly gaining market share.

And once a startup gains overwhelming market share, venture capitalists, and often startup founders, cash in through acquisitions and initial public offerings by selling shares to investors who believe the startup can recoup the cost of looting.

The key point here is that lowering prices below cost is unsustainable for businesses. It delays the achievement of profitability. But if you’re a venture capitalist, it doesn’t matter.

Wansley and Weinstein write that all you need to do is give the impression of future profitability so that you can sell your stock at an attractive price.

For example, one of the prime examples of their research, Uber, raised $24 billion from investors and used some of that cash to subsidize lower fares for riders and higher salaries for drivers, rapidly pushing taxis out of the market. But the authors say Uber has never had a product or cost advantage, and has had to keep prices low to maintain market share against Lyft and other ride-hailing services.

In the three years before its IPO, Uber lost more than $3 billion, the authors write. Uber reassured investors by explaining that once it becomes dominant, it can raise prices to recoup its losses.

To this day, Uber is still unprofitable. But for IPO-funded ventures, that’s not a problem.

Benchmark, the venture company that led Uber’s Series A funding round, invested $12 million in the startup, generating $5.8 billion in profits.

It was one of the greatest investments of all time and predatory pricing, Wansley told an insider.

The motivation for venture capitalists to engage in predatory behavior stems from the so-called power law. Most startups in venture portfolios will either fail or see little growth. So to offset these losses, we need to profit from the rare and explosive start-up successes.

Because of the unpredictability of potential returns, VCs focus on upside potential and are relatively insensitive to downside risks, the authors write. They seek out startups with rapid exponential growth potential and encourage them to take risks to realize that potential.

Harm to Innovation

Wansley and Weinstein argue that there are significant social costs to attempting predation. Among these costs are negative impacts on innovation.

Venture capitalists who claim to help founders transform society through innovation by misallocating capital to anticompetitive practices rather than to socially beneficial and productive products are actually stifling innovation.

Mr. Wansley told Fortune magazine that the venture looting is a total waste.

If the company is not making a profit, we need to ask whether social value is being created. And even if social value is created by trying to develop the technology and it doesn’t work at all, it’s okay because there’s still important learning going on there, Wansley said. But if the actual technology never existed in the first place, I doubt it would create any value.

This also has a negative impact on consumers, with less choice and higher prices. And when there is no competition in the market, the quality of the products will decline.

Granted, Wansley and Weinstein don’t think all ventures are actively predatory. In fact, they consider this to be a relatively rare and recent occurrence. After all, a lot has to go right for Venture Loot to work at his Uber level of success.

Still, it could be an attractive alternative strategy, Wansley said.

I don’t think most VCs start investing without thinking they can win at predatory pricing. But when you make an investment that you think has some growth potential and know that consumers are very cost sensitive, suddenly predatory pricing can look appealing, he added.

Wansley and Weinstein’s insights could change the court’s assessment of predatory pricing lawsuits. Their research could also stop daring predation altogether.

Wansley said he believes venture capital and late-stage investors can block the strategy if they believe that even if their company is doing well, they have a significant chance of facing predatory pricing lawsuits.

