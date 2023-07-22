Toyota’s Regenerative Fuel Cell Powers Lunar Rover, Harnessing Moon Water Ice for Energy





On Friday, Toyota Motor Corp. executives unveiled an ambitious plan to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover. This cutting-edge approach opens up exciting possibilities for exploiting lunar water ice as a potential energy source in the future.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan has greatly expanded its ambitions for space exploration. The country is an active participant in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to station astronauts on the lunar space station, dubbed Gateway, in the late 2020s.

Since 2019, Toyota has been working with the Japanese space agency to develop a manned lunar rover, which they appropriately named the “Lunar Cruiser.” An ambitious goal is to have this revolutionary rover on the moon by 2029.

Kentsuki Yamashita, head of the exploration project at Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “We aim to procure various items locally over the long term in order to conduct long-term, stable research on the lunar surface.”

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has confirmed that NASA has asked Japan to contribute a lunar rover to the Artemis program, according to a presentation released Friday. The target launch date for the rover is set for 2029.

Like electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles use electric motors. However, its power comes from a fuel stack that uses a catalyst to split hydrogen to generate electricity.

Toyota announced a technology that uses solar energy and water to produce hydrogen and oxygen through daytime electrolysis. The fuel cell then utilizes this stored hydrogen to power the night.

With the help of this technology, lunar rovers will have the amazing ability to continue uninterrupted journeys many days at a time, even during dark, frigid moonlit nights lasting 14 days.

The top-selling automaker is aiming to win orders for a manned lunar rover by next fall. The advanced spacecraft is projected to accommodate two astronauts during 42-day missions each year and remain operational for a staggering 10 years, according to a company statement.

“Our idea is that if there is a company or arrangement that can supply the lunar rover with the water it needs, we would like to keep the lunar rover going longer than that decade,” Yamashita said, adding that clean water would need to be sent into space at first.

Yamashita cautiously noted that Toyota does not expect to be able to directly produce water for fuel cells from the moon’s ice water, nor does it expect to mine ice on its own. Rather, it will likely rely on collaboration with other companies and future technological advances for such functionality.

Jul 22, 2023

