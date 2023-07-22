How to transform your company into a product-driven organization and why it matters





In the tech space, it’s common for companies to advertise themselves as product-driven, whether they’re start-ups, scale companies, or large corporations. However, in many cases, this means that they simply rely on the product to function, rather than actively using the product to guide strategic decisions and drive long-term business success.

I joined Job&Talent in 2022 with a vision to spearhead the transformation of the company into a true product and technology driven organization. More than just a job marketplace, the company is a comprehensive platform that connects job seekers and employers and supports them throughout the process, from recruitment to onboarding and ongoing management.

Since 2009, Job&Talent is committed to removing barriers to job search and hiring. Thanks to the product, the company has achieved phenomenal growth, and in 2022 he will generate over $2 billion in revenue. But in an industry that is very traditional and usually notoriously slow to innovate, Job&Talents founders Juan Urdiales and Felipe Navo saw great potential to build a great product that would take away many of the frustrations associated with job searching, hiring, and workforce management.

That’s where I joined and where my journey to becoming a fully product-driven organization began. Less than a year later, I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and happy to share my thoughts on what it means to be product-driven and why it matters.

Product Driven or Product Dependent?

Becoming product-driven requires quantifying the impact of failures and managing products in a financial way. If your system is down for two minutes, you need to understand the cost implications and fix it quickly. Working in a product-driven organization, panic is triggered because even the slightest issue that doesn’t work with the product impacts the bottom line. If a feature goes down, my phone needs to ring immediately because the company has suffered a loss and the problem needs to be understood and resolved. This clearly shows that the business is run by technology, not the other way around.

There is a difference between product functionality and business purpose. To be truly product-driven, you need to move away from the question of what features do you offer?

Instead, start thinking about what business metrics you need to drive and what impact that will have on your company’s finances. Being product-driven means not just relying on technology, but using it to inform every aspect of your business. By doing so, you can create cutting-edge digital products for every stage of the user lifecycle, while maximizing your company’s operational efficiency and increasing financial returns. Being product dependent does not mean being truly product driven.

Product Driven or Sales Driven?

Being product driven is not the same as being sales driven. It may sound counterintuitive, but developing unique features to meet the needs of specific clients can put your company at risk of thousands of losses. A more mature organization balances immediate sales needs with long-term value creation for the company to see the big picture and actually generate more revenue. This requires a deep understanding of your business and industry, as you need to anticipate what your clients (which they may not yet have) will need in the future (before they themselves know it).

so what?

Let’s move on to the most important question. Why does it really matter? One of the main reasons for transforming your organization to become product-driven is that you can’t really understand your business until you understand your product. You may have invested a lot of money in product development, but how do you know if it’s being used efficiently? How do you know if you’ve chosen to capitalize on your product’s most promising potential? Being able to map your product’s opportunity to its financial value can help you make better choices. As a result, we ensure that the company operates more efficiently and that investments generate higher returns.

Another important reason is talent. Only when you put your product at the center of your business can you attract and retain the players you need to be truly successful. This is what motivates and inspires them and the value you can offer them.

What do you need for your transformational journey?

The first and most important step is to create the tissue’s DNA. At Job&Talent, end-to-end ownership is one of our operating principles, and from my perspective, this is the most important principle for our transformation into a product-driven business. I always ask my team: “What if it was my company?” That alone resolves a lot of unnecessary arguments.

Another of our working principles is to be analytical, and this is just as important in our journey. We have to make decisions that are as measurable as possible. Through it, you can also foster a culture of innovation within your organization. This means encouraging creativity and experimentation based on our ambition to positively impact business metrics.

The second step is to set high demands on leaders and everyone in the organization. They must be proficient across a range of areas, not only as managers, but also with excellent technical and business skills. For example, if you ask someone, “What would you do if it was your company?” you probably won’t get a meaningful answer from someone who is passionate about technology but not very interested in business.

Finally, we need to create a sustainable architecture that we can build upon. You don’t want to spend time today doing a lot of development that you don’t need yet, but you also don’t want to rebuild every time you need a new feature. Building and anticipating scale while being as lean as possible in development is the balance we must strive for.

In conclusion, transforming a company into a product- and technology-driven organization is a complex and difficult process, but one that can yield significant benefits in terms of innovation, efficiency and profitability. This is a journey that requires strong organizational DNA, versatile talent and sustainable architecture. Only then can we capitalize on opportunities that really matter to our business.

