Biden secures tech security promise over AI’s ‘massive’ risks





WASHINGTON (AFP) President Joe Biden on Friday called out the “huge” risks and promises of AI during a White House meeting with tech leaders committed to defending against everything from cyberattacks to fraud as the field revolutionizes society.

3 minutes

“This is amazing,” Biden said, emphasizing that AI poses “not only huge and enormous risks to our societies, economies and national security, but also incredible opportunities.”

Biden, along with top representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, said cutting-edge companies promised to “lead responsible innovation” as AI cuts deeper into personal and business lives than ever before.

“In the next decade or so, we’re going to see more change in technology than we’ve seen in the last 50 years,” Biden said. “The groups here play a key role in leading innovation with responsibility and safety.”

Ahead of the meeting, the seven AI giants pledged to work on a series of self-regulatory safeguards that the White House said would “underscore the three principles that must be fundamental to the future of AI: safety, security and trust.”

AI, which learns to make computer programs do many of the jobs humans do today, is seen as a very powerful tool, but it also poses potentially nightmarish risks.

In a pledge, the two companies agreed to develop “robust technical mechanisms”, such as a watermarking system, to ensure users know that content is AI-generated and not human-generated.

As technology advances and the 2024 presidential election approaches, there are growing concerns that artificial intelligence-generated content will be used for fraud and misinformation.

Already, supporters of Republican candidate Ron DeSantis have attracted attention with attack ads featuring artificially generated voices like those of the party’s frontrunner Donald Trump.

“Significant potential upside potential”

The White House effort marks an early commitment to address the snowballing problem of how to regulate an industry that is developing faster than Congress can handle it.

US President Joe Biden says artificial intelligence has “enormous potential upside” Andrew Caballero Reynolds/AFP

Among the steps pledged by the seven companies ahead of their meeting with Biden was an agreement to independently conduct “internal and external security testing of their AI systems prior to release” for threats to biosecurity, cybersecurity and “broader societal impact.”

Officials say Biden is already working on an executive order on AI safety that has limited powers but does not require congressional approval.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zientz told Axios, “We need to make sure that every lever in the federal government is pulled to get regulation and action, and we need to work with[Congress]on legislation.”

“There will be a need for legislation to build the capacity of the federal government to have the necessary expertise and to have regulators to hold the private sector to account, and hardwire these actions into perpetuity,” Zientz said.

The White House announces it is working on an executive order aimed at ensuring the safety and reliability of artificial intelligence OLIVIER MORIN/AFP

The White House also said it was working with foreign allies to seek “strong international frameworks to manage the development and use of AI” around the world. The topic grabbed attention at Japan’s G7 in May this year, while the UK is scheduled to host an international AI summit.

Biden warned that governments and societies need to respond better to the advent of AI than they did when social media platforms exploded and concerns over mental health effects and misinformation spread.

“Social media has shown us the harm that unsafe and powerful technology can do,” Biden said.

“We must keep our eyes open and vigilant about the threat of emerging technologies that can affect democracy and values,” he said.

But AI also has “very big potential benefits.”

2023 AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230721-biden-gets-tech-titans-to-pledge-guardrails-on-ai-risks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos