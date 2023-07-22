Sergey Brin Returns to Google Headquarters to Help Develop ChatGPT Rival: Report





The Wall Street Journal reports that Brin frequently appears at Google headquarters to help with AI efforts. He is reportedly heavily involved in the development of an AI model to rival GPT-4, called Gemini.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly frequents the search giant’s headquarters to help develop ChatGPT rival Gemini and boost its AI ambitions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Brin, who stepped down as an executive at Google parent company Alphabet in 2019, is getting more involved in tech companies’ AI strategies by working with researchers.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the magazine said some of the work involved highly technical matters, such as AI performance measurements. Brin also added that he leads the recruitment of researchers and hosts weekly meetings to discuss the latest AI research.

The New York Times reported that Brin and fellow co-founder Larry Page were first asked to help in December after Google CEO Sundar Pichai issued “Code Red” in response to ChatGPT’s launch.

But since then, Brin’s involvement in Google’s AI efforts has grown significantly. It’s also an important time for the search giants, who are struggling to keep up with the increasingly competitive and growing race to lead in the AI ​​space.

Current and former Google employees told The Wall Street Journal that Brin’s increased involvement reflected his passion for AI and Google’s challenge to keep pace with competitors’ rapid commercialization of AI.

Google is working hard on Gemini, an AI model designed to rival the GPT-4 model underlying OpenAI’s technology. Gemini’s development is led by his Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind. This is in addition to the chatbot Bard, which was started as a counter to ChatGPT.

Google’s AI ambitions faced a new threat this week with Meta’s announcement of Llama 2. This is a new version of their large-scale language model released in partnership with Microsoft with the goal of making generative AI freely available to developers and enterprises.

Meta and Microsoft said the model would be “open source,” but under the terms of the agreement, licensees with more than 700 million monthly active users would need special permission from Meta to use the model.

Google did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment outside of normal business hours.

