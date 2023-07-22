Biden says AI leaders are committed to building safe, secure and reliable technology





President Joe Biden on Friday announced a voluntary effort by major AI companies to manage the risks posed by rapidly evolving technology, saying the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector could offer great opportunities for innovation. The technology has already spawned a growing number of popular applications such as OpenAIs ChatGPT chatbots.

Speaking in the Roosevelt Room at the White House with the CEOs of seven U.S. AI leaders, Mr. Biden said Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI have agreed to the voluntary commitments he described to responsible innovation.

The president said these promises will be implemented immediately and will focus on three fundamental principles: safety, security and trust.

Companies have agreed to commission internal and external security testing of new AI systems before releasing them to the public, according to a fact sheet distributed by the White House. The test aims to protect against significant sources of AI risk, including biosecurity and cybersecurity risks, as well as broader societal impacts.

The companies also agreed to invest in security safeguards to protect the weight of their proprietary and unpublished models, and to develop robust technical mechanisms to reduce the risk of fraud and deception by making AI-generated content easily identifiable through technical means such as watermarks.

Biden also said companies’ investments in trustworthy AI technology include helping users detect altered or fake content, eradicating prejudice and discrimination, enhancing privacy protections and protecting children from harm.

These commitments are real and specific. These will help industry fulfill its basic obligation to Americans to develop safe, secure, and trustworthy technologies that benefit society and uphold our values, he said.

The president said the rise of AI was a startling revelation for him, predicting that Americans will see more technological change in the next decade than in the last five, and praising management for its critical role in leading that innovation responsibly and safely and earning the trust of the American people.

Social media has shown us the harm powerful technologies can do if we don’t put in place the proper safeguards… We must keep a clear eye on the threats posed by emerging technologies that may, but need not, affect our democracy and our values. Americans recognize how advanced artificial intelligence and the pace of innovation have the power to destroy jobs and industries, he said.

Biden added that the promising step of corporate voluntary efforts does not preclude the need to do more to manage AI risks through new laws, regulations and oversight, and promised the administration will take further administrative steps to help the U.S. lead the way toward responsible innovation while working with both parties in Congress to develop appropriate laws and regulations.

This is a big responsibility, he said. You have to get it right.

