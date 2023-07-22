Genesis: Google’s New AI Tool Genesis: Everything You Want to Know





The FAQAI battle has several big players competing against each other. When OpenAI announced ChatGPT, Google came up with Bard in response. But it looks like Google has bigger plans now. The company is currently working on a new AI tool called Genesis to help generate news content, first reported by The New York Times.

The PCMag report further cited Google as saying it was in the early stages of exploring ideas that could help journalists work.

Notably, it adds that Google has pitched Genesis to some of the major US media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. Rumors surrounding Genesis say that it will be able to focus on current events and create content with important details in mind. Google recognizes that AI-enabled tools are the need of the hour for journalists, as we provide consumers with AI tools to improve their work and productivity, as seen in Gmail and Google Docs. We believe that AI tools for journalism are not intended to, and cannot, replace the critical role of journalists in reporting, creating, and fact-checking stories.

The bigger question, meanwhile, is what the future holds for AI journalism. We don’t have an answer, but time will tell. Additionally, news organizations are wary of employing generative AI for reporting due to accuracy, plagiarism, and copyright concerns. However, the Associated Press recently partnered with OpenAI to make archives from 1985 available for AI training.

FAQ What is Google’s AI tool Genesis? Genesis is an AI tool that helps journalists create news content. Still in the early stages of development, Google says it can be used to help journalists with tasks such as creating headlines, generating leads, and summarizing articles What will the future of AI journalism look like? But it is clear that AI is having a growing impact on the news industry.

