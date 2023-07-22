3D BioFibR Secures $3.52 Million in Seed Funding for Automated Collagen Fiber Manufacturing





3D BioFib® collagen fibers can be used as artificial tendons in soft tissue repair research.

Halifax-based 3D BioFibR, which provides an automated system for manufacturing collagen fibers, has raised $3.52 million in seed funding and donations from government agencies.

This is 3D BioFibR’s second funding round after raising $700,000 in seed financing in 2021.

The $3.52 million round was led by Invest Nova Scotia and consisted of a nearly $2.6 million equity loan with a matching investment from Build Ventures. Returning investors Concrete Ventures and Globalive Capital also participated.

3D BioFibR claims its spider silk prototype is five times stronger than steel.

In addition, the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency (ACOA), a federal fund, contributes $528,920 and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Support Program provides up to $391,949 in development funding and advisory services.

According to 3D BioFibR, these funds will be used to expand current facilities and establish new facilities. The startup detailed plans to install a climate-controlled biomanufacturing clean room in its lab and build a new wet lab and cell culture facility.

3D BioFibR CEO Kevin Sullivan said, “We are grateful for this investment as we accelerate our plans to meet the growing demand from tissue engineers for premium 3D collagen scaffolds that optimize cell growth.” Our goal is to make it astonishingly easy for researchers to actually grow cells in environments that mimic human tissue.

Founded in July 2020 by Sullivan, John Frampton, Craig Gold and Gulkaran Chowdhury of Dalhousie University, 3D BioFibR has developed a unique dry-spinning process that mimics the behavior of spiders spinning threads to produce fibers from proteins such as collagen.

3D BioFibR says its manufacturing process can produce collagen scaffolds that are ideal for 3D cell culture and tissue engineering applications.

RELATED: 3D BioFibR Raises $700K in Funding Round

CollaFibR, a collagen fiber manufactured from the 3D BioFibRs system, can be used as an artificial tendon for soft tissue repair research.

Although 3D BioFibR is primarily focused on the fabrication of collagen fibers, it claims to have so far spun biopolymers that form various networks. The company claims that his Spider Silk prototype, his SpidrFibR, is five times stronger than his steel and more stretchy than rubber.

3D BioFibR previously secured a $200,000 donation from ACOA for 2022.

Featured images courtesy of 3D BioFibR.

