DeepSea Acquired by Nabtesco to Decarbonize Shipping





Do you only have 1 minute?There are three points that can be taken from this work.

• Japan-based engineering giant Nabtesco becomes the largest shareholder of Greece-headquartered AI optimization firm DeepSea Technologies

• DeepSea will operate as a center of excellence for AI research and product development

• The deal is intended to further support Nabtesco’s development goals for autonomous vessels and other AI applications in its business areas.

Founded in 2017 by Oxford and Cambridge AI graduates Roberto Coustas and Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, the Greece-based start-up provides shipowners and charterers with AI-based insights and optimization solutions to help them reach their decarbonization goals.

DeepSea provides users with emissions and environmental compliance, supporting environmental and decarbonization reporting, performance metrics, and fuel spending optimization.

The platform also offers vessel optimization, which deals with predictive alerts, automated reports, and the provision of real-time data and performance analytics. Using the collected data, the AI ​​software platform provides advanced performance routing to help users optimize their operations.

Nabtesco has been an investor and shareholder of DeepSea since 2021, and the company will be part of Nabtesco Marine Control Systems Company in developing the platforms and tools necessary to achieve the goal of scalable semi-autonomous transportation.

“This integrated service will have a significant impact on the environment,” Nabtesco said in a press release.

It will also pursue AI-focused research and development covering the entire spectrum of Nabtesco’s activities beyond the ocean, including wind turbines, rail and aviation automation, and industrial robotics, the company said in a statement.

“Deepening our existing partnership with Nabtesco is key to unlocking further potential in our technology and approach and unlocking the next wave of innovation for our customers.

DeepSea’s team has over 70 engineers who are primarily specialized in the areas of AI and software development.

“This is a natural next step for DeepSea, as we continue to grow as we focus our team of industry-leading AI experts on solving the maritime industry’s biggest challenges. Nabtesco and DeepSea want to stay ahead as the field evolves, and this decision to move forward together will provide an unmatched combination of product offerings from both companies,” said Roberto Custas, co-founder, president and head of marketing and development at the company, in a statement.

According to Nabtesco, DeepSea drives fundamental improvements in customer vessel efficiency.

“Together, we will be able to move even faster towards the exciting future of automation, both within and outside of maritime.

