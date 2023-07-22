Soft2Bet at iGB L!VE: A Celebration of Innovative Technology and Partners – Casinos & Games





A well-known platform provider makes headlines at an industry-leading summer event.

As one of the industry’s first events, iGB L!VE brought together leading companies and innovative newcomers to share insights, trends and predictions in the online gaming and affiliate marketing space.

Chief Commercial Officer Gilad Naim made a strong presence at the conference. He said the company’s participation in iGB L!VE is a testament to his Soft2Bets commitment to fostering strong relationships with the industry and staying ahead of market trends. We continue to evaluate opportunities for expansion into various regulated markets and can say that we are excited about some potential markets and look forward to further global expansion this year. We adhere to the principles of ensuring fair and safe operations, which will continue to underpin our expansion strategy.

Soft2Bet also hosted its own party during the conference to celebrate our partners and friends who joined the provider team in Amsterdam. The party, which took place on July 12th in the magical atmosphere of the Fabrique des Lumir Museum, left an indelible impression on the guests.

Soft 2 Bet Amsterdam Party

An immersive show that combined music with video projections onto walls and floors made the paintings of Dallis and other artists come to life. The experience was organically continued with a neon show of acrobats and dancers, immersing the audience in fantastical imagery. Among other attractions, the shisha he zone just outside the museum was a particular favorite, offering next-level networking in a relaxed setting.

The party was a huge success even before it started and Soft2Bet had to expand their guest list from the planned 300 to 500 due to overwhelming demand. And people kept talking about the party long after it was the best proof of its overwhelming success.

Soft2Bet leverages events such as iGB L!VE to gain insights and network with industry insiders, as well as showcase innovative and customizable platform solutions, unique gamification engines and other parts of its comprehensive product kit. The company encourages companies looking to dominate the gaming space to partner with his Soft2Bet for an engaging and customer-focused approach to B2B gaming solutions.

