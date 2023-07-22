Tech Warriors in the Fight to Defend Israeli Democracy





Erel Margalit contributor

Erel Margarit is an Israeli tech investor, social entrepreneur and former member of parliament. He is the Founder and Executive Chairman of his Jerusalem-based VC firm Jerusalem Venture Partners and He Margalit Startup City, an international conglomeration of thematic socio-economic hubs.

Israel is a nation that has fought for its existence and survival since its founding.

Having experienced multiple wars and coexisting with ongoing threats, the Israelis are now in a fierce battle for democracy. This battle will not be fought with tanks and guns, but with the power of solidarity, protest, and the determination to defend the very essence of our nation.

Last week, hundreds of thousands of people flooded the streets across the country in response to the passage by Netanyahu’s government and the first reading of the Knesset, in response to the rationality bill, which severely limits judicial review of decisions by the cabinet, government ministers and other elected officials.

The bill is part of a controversial legislative package advanced by the hardline Netanyahu coalition aimed at overhauling Israel’s independent judicial system and curbing checks and balances in political power. The government plans to put the bill to a final vote this week.

Our unequivocal answer is “no”.

We at the JVP and the Israeli tech industry at large, along with doctors, teachers, reservists, pilots, special forces and people from all walks of life, are marching into protest, saying no to dictatorship and yes to democracy.

There are often critical moments in a country’s history of real existential crises when answers about values ​​are called for.

In addition to contributing to the Israeli economy, the technology community recognizes the important role democracy and social openness play in fostering innovation, invention, and creativity. These values ​​are the very foundation of the national spirit that drives the country’s success on the world stage. As a result, the tech industry has joined forces with others to band together to uphold the democratic principles that have made Israel so prosperous.

We will not allow our hard-fought freedoms to be undermined by governments that seek to consolidate their power and undermine the principles that have made Israel a beacon of democracy in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has found warriors in many of us. Just as we were warriors on the front lines, we are warriors in this fight for democracy. We understand that a nation’s strength lies not only in its military strength, but also in its commitment to upholding the values ​​of justice, equality and freedom. We cannot sit back and watch these values ​​being threatened.

With massive demonstrations last week and more protests planned for this week, the center, left and moderate-right Israelis are sending a powerful message to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his far-right partners: Netanyahu and his far-right partners cannot be tolerated and will not be allowed to pass. We refuse to let Israel fall down the dangerous path of illiberal rule witnessed in countries like Poland and Hungary. Our strength lies in a vibrant democracy in which the rule of law prevails and the rights of all citizens are protected.

In a country with such strong social ties and so many people who have sacrificed and paid so much, we cannot allow this government to take over the judicial system and transform Israel from the proud liberal democracy it has worked so hard to build into something we no longer recognize.

For Israelis, democracy and social openness are very basic conditions for innovation, invention and creativity. It’s our national spirit.

The collective’s determination to uphold democratic principles reflects the deep ties of society and the belief that upholding democracy is essential to the continued success and prosperity of the nation.

The technology and innovation of JVP and many companies in the tech sector and other industries have helped foster cooperation and partnerships not only with the United States, Europe and Asia, but also with other technology and business ecosystems in the Middle East. Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan have formed alliances to pursue technological progress and economic growth.

We cannot allow all that we have built to be destroyed by a government that seeks to undermine Israel’s independent judicial system, which is the foundation of all democracies. The high-tech sector, like many other industries, is united in its efforts to uphold the democratic values ​​that have driven Israel’s success on the world stage.

Just as they were warriors at the forefront of technological progress, they are still warriors fighting to defend the democratic soul of the country. Our determination to overcome this existential crisis and uphold the core values ​​that define Israel’s identity and strength is a testament to the resilience and unity of the Israeli people. This pivotal period calls for a firm stand on the values ​​that have shaped the history of this country, which will also shape its future.

We will overcome this, and those who are trying to derail democracy today will be gone tomorrow. There are often critical moments in a nation’s history of real existential crises when answers about values ​​are called for.

For Israel, this is one of those moments.

