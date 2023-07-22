Google Assistant may soon use generative AI to summarize articles





Google Assistant is one of the best voice assistants, and you can use simple voice commands to do everything from setting alarms to managing your shopping list to reading articles when prompted. However, Google has put a lot of effort into generative AI, with his Bard and several other utilities. It turns out that Google may also be developing generative AI capabilities for its Assistant, starting with the ability to summarize web content.

Assistant reads web pages easily. In fact, you can try this story by saying “Ok Google, read this page” or “Read aloud.” However, this will read every word of the text on the page, including content above and below articles that are not explicitly related. 9to5Google scoured the code for version 14.29 of the main Google app available on the Play Store and discovered a new generative AI feature for the Assistant that stripped the clutter and got you to work right away.

Using hotwords to invoke the Assistant while browsing the web in Chrome or the in-app browser (also a Chrome-powered experience by default), as previously described[読み取り]next to the command shortcut[要約]A button appears. Alternatively, you can command your assistant to “summarize this.” Neither activation method seems to work at the moment and I get a simple error her message that the assistant is unable to process the request.

However, 9to5Google believes the tool can easily summarize any web page, not just articles. Because, as you can see in Bard’s answer, Google’s generative AI models are very good at summarizing. If you’re lucky, it may work in other browsers as well. Google Docs was the first service to benefit from an AI-powered summarization feature, but generative AI experiences like Bard’s and Search Labs’ experiments have distanced themselves from features like Assistant, suggesting that summarization may be a unique feature of his Pixel when it comes to Assistant.

We’re excited to have the first generative AI capabilities in the Google Assistant, but there’s a big problem lurking in the shadows. This feature may emphasize some points in the source and gloss over others, leaving room for biases that go unnoticed unless the synopsis is compared to the source.

The cause for concern is further amplified by the concurrent AI applications Google is developing, such as the tool for journalists we heard about earlier this week. On their own, each of these utilities may not cause significant collaboration in the average assistant user, but combining AI-biased content with AI-powered summarization tools can be dangerous misinformation.

As long as Google can avoid the danger of such closed feedback loops, summaries could benefit, whether they’re exclusive to Pixel or not. Save yourself the time and effort spent scrolling through the internet and get exactly what you want in seconds. We don’t yet know when summaries will be available in the Assistant, but we’ll keep an eye out.

