Google won’t hire you if you include these two items on your resume, ex-Google HR reveals





By Ankita Chakravarti: Google is the place many people dream of working, but finding a job there is not easy. A former Google executive who worked in Google’s recruiting department shared some key tips for candidates to get her Google job.

With over 2 million people applying for jobs at Google each year, it’s very difficult to get hired. It’s even harder than getting into Harvard! So if you want to impress recruiters and get the chance to land your dream job, you need to be careful with your resume.

According to a Business Insider report, Nolan Church, who worked as a recruiter at Google from 2012 to 2015, said there are two big mistakes he should avoid in his resume that are hindering his chances of landing a job. The first is what he calls “brick text.” This means writing long paragraphs with many words, which doesn’t make much sense. He says you can’t move forward in the hiring process if your resume looks like this.

Second, be concise. That is, you need to express your thoughts clearly and concisely. If your resume doesn’t let you do that, it’s a sign that you may be struggling to communicate effectively at work.

To solve these problems, Church suggests using AI tools such as ChatGPT and Grammarly. With these tools, you can clean up your resume and make it look better.

Google recently laid off 12,000 employees to cut costs. This means that we may be more selective in the hiring process and fewer new hires. Therefore, it is important to make your resume stand out and avoid common mistakes.

Another former Google executive, Laszlo Bock, said he had been at the company for 20 years and looked at more than 20,000 resumes during his tenure. He also pointed out some common mistakes. Many resumes had typos, were poorly formatted, or were too long. Bock suggests a good rule: he writes one resume page for every 10 years of work experience. Remember, your resume doesn’t matter much once you’re in the interview room. So keep it simple and remove unnecessary details.

If you’re looking to land a job at Google or another competitive company, take these tips seriously. A well-written and concise resume can make a big difference in landing your dream job.

