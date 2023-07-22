At an event in California, a Brazilian health tech company unveiled a proprietary AI-powered blood test that provides results in less than 30 minutes.





Newswise — At the AACC (Annual Scientific Conference and Laboratory Expo) held in Anaheim, California, USA from July 23 to 27, Hilab, a Brazilian health tech company specializing in clinical analytical testing, participated in the conference along with ABIMO (Brazilian Association of Medical Device Industries). The company showcased two notable new products and innovative solutions for the healthcare industry, including the world’s only point-of-care blood cell analyzer capable of providing a complete blood count within 30 minutes with the assistance of AI and other technologies.

Hilab lenses are the smallest point-of-care devices for complete blood counts and represent a major breakthrough in the field of digital microscopy. According to information from the ANS-National Health Agency, the test can identify hundreds of diseases and is therefore requested in nearly half of all medical orders.

The device works by having a healthcare worker take a blood sample from your fingertip, similar to a rapid blood glucose test. The extracted sample is placed in a capsule and inserted into the device. Sample information is transmitted via the Internet of Things to the company’s central laboratory, where the test is first verified by artificial intelligence and then by specialized medical experts in hematology. Finally, the test results are sent to the patient’s mobile phone via his SMS and email, all within 30 minutes while traditional methods take about 12-48 hours.

Bernardo Almeida, Infectious Diseases Physician and HILAB’s Chief Medical Officer, explains, “Complete blood counts are very popular because they assess the quantity and quality of the major constituents of the blood, and support the assessment and monitoring of acute infections, the assessment of anemia, and overall health status. Because the test is simple and fast, health professionals and patients can benefit from the delivery of rapid results in both routine and emergency situations.”

The efficiency of the device was demonstrated through a pilot operation at Erast Geetner Hospital, Brazil, a reference center for clinical and surgical care of oncology patients in Curitiba (PR). Furthermore, the paper was published and validated in an article published in Nature, one of his most relevant scientific journals in the world. Today, the device is already in use in various medical facilities across the country, including occupational medicine companies, clinics, and other locations.

Additionally, Hilab will announce two new devices at the event: the Hilab Volt and the Hilab Wave. These compact devices also work remotely connected to the central health tech lab via the internet. Hilab Volt works based on electrochemistry, reading electrodes that selectively interact with the sample to produce a useful analytical electrical signal. Among other things, it allows the evaluation of indicators such as calcium, sodium, potassium, iron and glucose. Hilab Wave works through spectrophotometry, an optical analytical technique that quantitatively measures the absorption of light by solutions used in biological and physicochemical research. Dozens of tests are possible, including phosphorus, magnesium, cholesterol, vitamin D and even malaria incidence.

“Participating in a scientific and international event of this magnitude strengthens Brazil’s ability to transform the healthcare sector with technology on its side. This is a particularly special and rewarding moment for Hilab, a Brazilian company, and a positive milestone in history that shows that we are on the right track by providing high-quality, innovative services to address urgent healthcare access issues around the world,” said Marcus Figueredo, CEO and co-founder of Hilab.

Certification and evaluation

In 2016, the United Nations, in collaboration with DNV-GL, released a report called “The Future of Spaceship Earth,” which aims to showcase companies developing technologies that can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Hilab was the only company selected from South America to be included in the report.

Hilab was also recognized at the Global Entrepreneurship Competition in Barcelona, ​​where it was named one of the 16 most promising ventures in the world. In addition, we are winners of the UK Government’s Med Tech Awards, a competition for companies with innovative solutions in the healthcare sector.

The company was recently awarded the MIT Innovative Workplaces seal for its innovative work in the healthcare sector. The accreditation from MIT Technology Review, the world’s largest ecosystem of content and innovation, measures the effectiveness of a startup’s innovation-related activities.

About HILAB

Hilab, founded in Curitiba and headquartered in Manaus, is a 100% Brazilian medical technology company that develops national instruments and technologies for clinical analysis. Its innovative approach allows the test to be performed using just a few drops of blood. Hilab’s destructive model does not require transportation of biological samples, unlike traditional laboratories. This innovative approach delivers results in minutes, providing patients with a faster and more efficient experience. The company employs an advanced technology platform that integrates artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) to digitize testing from anywhere in the world and build a decentralized laboratory.

The company also offers the possibility of carrying out tests in the field without transmitting information from a remote location. In addition, Hilab revolutionizes the patient experience by offering fingertip-based sample collection with less discomfort. Hilab simplifies the result delivery process by using an innovative device, where he sends reports signed by medical professionals directly to patients’ mobile phones within 30 minutes.

