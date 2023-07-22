



If you have multiple Google Nest speakers in your home, you can broadcast your message to all of them at the same time. This is a great way to let the whole family know that dinner is ready without having to yell upstairs, downstairs, or in the garage. Instead, you can use simple voice commands to send notifications across the Google Nest ecosystem.

If you’ve never used this feature before, or just want a reminder about it, here’s how to broadcast voice messages with Google Home and Google Assistant.

How to broadcast voice messages on Google Nest

There are two ways to broadcast a message to your Nest device using your speaker or your phone. Both follow the same basic steps, but have different requirements.

For example, if you want to use your phone to broadcast a message to your connected Google Nest speaker, you’ll need the Google Assistant on your phone and at least one connected Nest speaker or display.

When speaking to a smart speaker to broadcast a message, you’ll need to make sure the other speakers you’re broadcasting to are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and that household members are signed in to their respective speakers. Regardless of which method you use, make sure all your speakers are running the latest firmware.

In the meantime, here’s how to quickly broadcast a message with Google Nest.

Step 1: Say “Ok Google, broadcast” to create a custom message [message]. This will send a broadcast to all Nest devices on your network.

Step 2: Say “Ok Google, broadcast” if you want to send a message to a specific room. [room name + message].

Step 3: Use a similar command to broadcast to specific devices. “Ok Google, broadcast” [device name + message].

Step 4: Various preset messages are also available. After saying “Ok Google, broadcast”, you can issue the following commands:

Everybody wake up It’s time for breakfast It’s time for lunch It’s time for dinner It’s time to leave the house I’m at home Let’s go to the movies

Step 5: Publish the broadcast and users can reply by saying “Ok Google, reply” [message].

