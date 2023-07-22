Google Photos is testing an amazing new redesign for Android





If you’ve owned an Android smartphone at some point in the last few years, you’ve probably come across Google Photos. It’s the default gallery app on Pixel phones and includes a wide range of editing tools that make it a complete package for anyone, regardless of their level of photography experience. This handy gallery app is currently working on visual updates to many of its UI elements, including removing the bottom navigation bar.

The always reliable Google News Telegram channel has published some screenshots of this feature. This will probably roll out to a small number of photography users, so don’t be surprised if you can’t find this in the app yet. In these screenshots, it’s hard not to notice that the bottom navigation bar is gone.Newer versions use a floating bar instead, with options for Photos, Memories, and Libraries, but the current[検索]The tab displays another circular floating button on the right side.

New photo home screen (left). All-new Memories tab (right)

The sharing option in the bottom bar in the current iteration of Photos has been moved to the top right of the screen, to the left of your profile picture. Meanwhile, an all-new Memories tab with a new UI reminds us of the redesign spotted by the same source in early May. I also notice that the Google Photos logo is placed in the upper left corner of the screen instead of in the center.

Unreleased version of Google Photos library, search and share menu

Most of these design changes conflict with Google’s own apps, so I doubt we’ll see this in the stable version of Google Photos. According to Nail Sadykov, the man behind the Google News Telegram group, the new interface’s reach is limited to a “narrow circle” of Android and iPhone owners. This suggests that Google is only experimenting with this radical new design and doesn’t really expect it to go all-in on it.

Whether you like these design changes or not depends on your personal taste. Some people may prefer to change UI elements a bit from time to time, but others (myself included) prefer his UI consistency across all Google apps. Not all features are perfect, but even if some of these UI changes can be haphazard, it’s safe to say that Google Photos is the easiest solution for storing photos and videos in the Android ecosystem.

