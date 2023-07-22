Please stop giving love advice to chatbots





Sitting across from me, my patient had a sad look on his face.

He announced that he had a date. It didn’t work.

It was not unusual for this patient. Over the years, he’s shared stories of romantic hopes being dashed. But before asking what the problem was, he continued: So I asked the chatbot what to do.

Hmm. what? Simulating human conversations using artificial intelligence chatbots is often in the news, but we have never heard of a patient actually using a chatbot for advice.

what did it say to you? I asked with interest.

To let her know that I value her values.

oh. Did it work?

After two guesses, he sighed and raised his hand. This patient was new to me, but it’s now a regular occurrence in my practice to hear from new patients that they consulted a chatbot before they consulted me. Most of the time it’s love and relationship advice, but sometimes it’s about connecting with your kids, setting boundaries, or fixing a broken friendship. The results were decidedly mixed.

A new patient asked a chatbot how to handle the anniversary of a loved one’s death. I advised the bots to take time out of their day to remember what was special about that person. I myself couldn’t have said better.

Hearing what was written there brought tears to his eyes, the patient said. I found myself avoiding grief. So I made this promise.

Another patient started relying on AI when her friends started to lose weight. She can’t run out of chatbots, she said.

As a therapist, I am both concerned and intrigued by the potential for AI to enter the therapy business. There is no doubt that AI is the future. We’ve already found it useful in everything from writing cover letters and speeches to planning trips and weddings. Why not use it in our relationships too? A new venture called Replika, a compassionate AI companion, has gone a step further and also created romantic avatars that people fall in love with. Other sites, such as Character.ai, let you chat and play with your favorite fictional characters and build bots that speak to you.

But we live in an era of misinformation. We have already seen disturbing examples of how algorithms spread lies and conspiracy theories among unwitting or malicious humans. What happens when we bring them into our emotional lives?

Even if AI articulates things like humans do, it needs to ask itself what its purpose is, says Naama Hoffman, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Mount Sinai Hospital at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. While the goal in relationships and therapy is to improve quality of life, the goal of AI is to find the most cited. It doesn’t always help.

As a therapist, I know my work can benefit from outside support. In my 20 years of running her trauma group, I have seen how psychoeducational frameworks, especially evidence-based frameworks like In Search of Safety, facilitate deeper emotional engagement. After all, the original chatbot, Eliza, was designed as a virtual therapist, can ask endless open-ended questions, and is still in use today. Chatbots could help people find inspiration or break down their defenses to get them involved in therapy. But what is the point at which humans become overly dependent on machines?

