What is the Google Docs document overview?





Google Docs is a Google Workspace tool that lets groups collaborate on projects whether they’re on a PC, Mac, or a budget Chromebook. However, it’s not uncommon for projects to contain pages of unwieldy information. What if you don’t have time to peruse 20+ pages? Luckily, Google Docs Overview helps you learn everything about a document before you read the first sentence, and it’s easy for anyone to use.

What is Google Docs Overview?

The Google Docs overview is designed to be easy to use while adding value to your documents. These summaries work like other summaries in that their primary role is to quickly inform the reader of the content of the article. There’s no limit to the number of words you can add to your synopsis, but you can only get one synopsis per article, so less is more here. The overview is also viewable by anyone sharing the document and can be updated in real time, making it ideal for quickly updating collaborators on their progress.

Perhaps the best part is that you can use these Google Docs overviews even when you’re offline. This means that you can create and read outlines without an internet connection. After reconnecting, all changes will be synced.

Currently, the overview feature only works on desktops and laptops, there is no option to add or edit the overview feature in the mobile app. But if you absolutely must work on your phone or tablet, you can access the document in desktop mode and summarize it there.

How to use the Google Docs overview

Thankfully, you don’t have to struggle to use the Doc overview feature. Here’s how it works:

Go to View at the top of the toolbar.[アウトラインの表示]to open the outline on the left side of the screen. If you’re a fan of hotkeys, you can press Ctrl+Alt+A (his Ctrl+Command+A on Mac) to access the outline instead. Click the plus sign (+) next to the word “About”. A grayed out text box will appear that says “Type your document summary here”. Write your summary in that box.

Only one overview section is displayed per document. The best way to use this is to write out some sentences.

How to edit the Google Docs summary

The summary doesn’t allow any specific formatting, but you can easily edit the contents of the text boxes.

Hover your mouse over the text written in the summary box. A pencil icon appears on the right. Click. This will reopen the text box so you can edit the summary text. When finished, press Enter on your keyboard or click outside the text box to update the summary. How to use AI-generated summaries

If you use Google Workspace, you can also create AI-generated summaries. Here’s how to access this feature:

Follow steps 1 and 2 above to access the outline. Click the plus sign (+) as before to edit the summary box. AI-generated summary boxes automatically display gray text. If you like the summary, you’ll see “Tab to accept” light gray text below the summary box. Press his Tab button on the computer (this works on both Windows and MacOS) to duly add the AI-generated text.

Like the regular Google Docs overview, this AI feature is currently for desktop users only. Be sure to read the synopsis and see if the document is properly summarized.

Use Google Docs overview in your next project

Using Google Docs to outline articles allows users to share information with each other and stay informed about the latest changes. For larger projects, you can combine these overviews with additional collaboration software such as Google Meet or Google Groups to work even more together and achieve more.

