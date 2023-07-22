10″ Google Nest Hub Max smart home display (chalk or charcoal)





Various vendors sell 10-inch Google Nest Hub Max smart home displays (chalk or charcoal) for $169. shipping fee is free. Otherwise, you can opt for free in-store pickup at select retailers below.

About this item: Google Assistant built-in Voice-activated 10-inch WXGA touchscreen Far-field microphone system Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity 6.5MP camera with 127 angle of view 2.95-inch woofer 2x 0.71-inch tweeter Ambient EQ Light and color sensor controls Compatible smart home devices Mic and camera privacy switch Limited 1-year warranty

All retailers seem to have consistent sales.

Unlike the $499 Pixel Tablet with a dock, this one has the Nest Security Cam built-in.

