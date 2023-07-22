Google Bard Beats ChatGPT With These 5 Great Use Cases





Big tech companies, whether Google or Microsoft, are investing heavily in their artificial intelligence divisions to provide consumers with the most effective solutions. Perhaps this is why ChatGPT, Google Bard and many others are in fierce competition to attract the largest user base. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s sensational AI chatbot, launched in November 2022, paved the way for many similar chatbots.

While ChatGPT is ahead, other chatbots, especially Google Bard, are making progress in their own way. Google recently announced a number of features for its Bard chatbot, offering more languages, a multimodal interface, and more. With the new changes, Bard seems to be slowly proving itself to be ChatGPT’s biggest competitor.

Here are five unique use cases that make Google Bard stand out in the sea of ​​AI chatbots.

transcribe letters

Now, this may be something no one has thought of. Google Bard allows users to upload images of old letters, which the chatbot transcribes into digital text. It allows users to share or store readable digital copies of precious old letters that not only preserve history, but also have sentimental value. This use case highlights how AI can help store and make accessible personal histories. This shows how AI can bridge the past and the future.

Instructions: Upload an image of an old letter to Bard. Use a prompt like this: Please tell me the contents of the letter in English. Users can create public links to share responses.

Google Bard for travel planning

Travel is fun and promises endless joy. However, planning a trip can be a bit of a hassle. Google Bard can actually save you a lot of time. Simply upload a photo of your desired destination and get great travel deals. Chatbots provide personalized suggestions for flights, hotels and other activities based on the user’s budget and preferences. Google Bard simplifies travel planning and organization, making chatbots a valuable tool for avid travelers. This aspect of Bard shows how AI can make life easier by saving time that would normally be wasted scouring information on the internet.

Instructions: Upload a photo of your chosen destination. Use a prompt like this: Find the best travel deals for this destination. Easily plan your trip with personalized results.

Identifying objects and their uses

This is one of Google Bard’s most innovative use cases. Chatbots are basically aware of objects and their functions, which no other AI can do at the moment. The user simply clicks on the object’s picture and asks Bard to identify it. Bard not only identifies objects, but also provides useful information about their characteristics, purpose and operation. Chatbots also recommend similar products that offer users a wide range of options. This use case demonstrates the potential of AI to enhance our understanding and interaction with the physical world.

Instructions: Click the object’s photo to upload it to Bard. Use a prompt like this: “Tell us what product this is and how it works. We can use the results to help users consider more similar options.”

Meal planning with Google Bard

This is another interesting feature that allows Bard to serve recipes to users based on pictures of available ingredients. Bard offers suggestions tailored to the user’s dietary preferences. This feature allows users to create their own recipes and eventually their own cookbooks. Google Bard encourages your culinary creativity with its unparalleled capabilities. This is a great example of how Google Bard can help with everyday tasks that involve planning and execution.

Instructions: Click on a photo of an available material to upload it to Bard. Use a prompt like this: “What recipe can I make with these ingredients?” Create a cookbook with your results to share with friends and family.

Troubleshooting techniques

Technical issues are often vague. Google Bard can help with technical troubleshooting. Anyone who encounters a technical problem can upload an image to Bard and get an instant solution. The user has to upload a screenshot showing the error and the chatbot will guide them. Google Bard provides step-by-step instructions to fix the issue. This makes Google Bard a very easy tool to use, even for the less tech-savvy. Additionally, Bard can educate users on how to avoid some of the most common technical issues in the future.

Instructions: Take a screenshot of the error on your PC and upload it to Bard. Use prompts like: How can I fix this problem on my PC? You can also save Bard’s responses for future reference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-bard-beats-chatgpt-with-these-5-incredible-use-cases-8854411/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos