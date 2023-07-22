Generative AI and Web3: Hyped Nonsense, or Matches in Tech Heaven





Did I write this or is it ChatGPT?

It’s hard to understand.

For the editor, I’ll just follow this up briefly: I wrote this article (I swear). But the point is that it’s worth exploring the limits of generative artificial intelligence and the areas where it’s useful for developers and users. Both are clear. The same is true for Web3 and blockchain.

Technology platforms, online interactions, scripts, games and social media apps have already seen practical applications of Web3 and generative AI, but also a repeat of the responsible AI and Blockchain 1.0 hype cycle of the mid-2010s.

A set of principles or ethics is required to guide innovation. We need more regulation. We need to reduce regulations. There are bad guys who are poisoning wells for the rest of the people. We need heroes to save us from AI and blockchain. Technology is too sensitive. Technology is too limited. No enterprise-level applications. Enterprise-level applications are myriad.

If you only read the headlines, you would come to the conclusion from the other side that the combination of generative AI and blockchain will either save or destroy the world.

start over again

We’ve seen this play (and every act and break) before in both responsible AI and blockchain hype cycles. The only difference this time is that the article read about the impact of ChatGPT and could actually have been written by ChatGPT. And thanks to investments from Web2 giants such as Google Cloud, Mastercard and Starbucks, the term blockchain is getting a little more weight.

That said, it’s worth noting that OpenAI leadership recently called for an international regulatory body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to regulate and, if necessary, curb AI innovation. This positive move reveals an awareness of both AI’s great potential and its potentially socially disruptive pitfalls. It also communicates that the technology itself is still in test mode.

Another important content is that public sector regulation at the federal and quasi-federal levels generally limits innovation.

As with Web3, whether regulatory action is taken or not, the core of generative AI innovation and adoption must be accountable. As technology evolves rapidly, it’s important that vendors and platforms evaluate all potential use cases to ensure responsible experimentation and deployment. And as Sam Altman of OpenAI and Sundar Pichai of Google point out among other things, working with the public sector to evolve regulation is an important part of the equation.

It’s also important to surface limitations, transparently report them, and provide guardrails when problems become apparent.

Both AI and blockchain have been around for decades, but the impact of AI in particular is now visible across the spectrum of ChatGPT, Bard, and generative AI players. Combined with the decentralized power of Web3, we were about to witness an explosion of practical applications based on interaction automation and advancements that would make Web3 more visible.

From a user-centric perspective (whether we realize it or not), both generative AI and blockchain are already transforming the way people interact in the real world and online. Solana recently officially announced their ChatGPT integration. And Bitget backed away from theirs.

Promising or puzzling, all the signals indicate that we still don’t know where technology best intersects in the name of user experience and user-centric innovation. From my position as the person responsible for layer 1 blockchains built for scale and interoperability, the question is: How should AI and blockchain work together for the moment Web3’s own ChatGPT becomes mainstream?

Tools like ChatGPT and Bard will accelerate the next big wave of innovation in Web2 and Web3. Combining generative AI and Web3 is like peanut butter and jelly on freshly baked bread, but with code, infrastructure and asset portability. And as the hype is replaced by practical applications and constant upgrades, persistent doubts about whether these technologies will ever take hold in the mainstream will dissipate.

So what does this mean for corporate leaders?

Enterprise leaders should see generative AI as a tool worth exploring, testing, and integrating after doing both. Specifically, the focus should be on exploring how generative factors can improve work outcomes with internal teams and external customers and partners. And we need to continuously plan for the capabilities and limitations of the entire enterprise.

It’s time to plan and document where you won’t be using generative AI. This is equally important in my book. Do not rely on this technology if you need to apply facts or hard data to your output for community members, partners, teams or investors. Also, do not rely on this technology for protocol upgrades, software engineering, coding sprints, or international business operations.

At a practical level, enterprise leaders should consider incorporating generative AI into their administrative workflows to make day-to-day enterprise workflows move faster and more efficiently. Explore a seemingly universal utility for starting text- or code-heavy projects across engineering, marketing, business, and executive departments. And because this technology changes every day, business leaders must consider all possible new use cases and decide whether to responsibly experiment with their adoption. This also applies to her work on Web3.

Mo Shaikh is the co-founder and CEO of Aptos Labs.

