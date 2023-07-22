Change the game: cell phone trail cameras





The prevalence of handheld trail cameras has changed the game of whitetail hunting forever, allowing hunters to monitor deer movements in near real time. (Photo courtesy of SPYPOINT)

July 21, 2023 by Clint Casper

Looking back at my bow hunting life so far, it’s not hard to see how technology has changed things for the better. From more efficient bows and better broadhead designs to lightweight tree stand materials and high performance backcountry clothing, technology has changed the game. But if I had to pinpoint just one high-tech innovation that truly revolutionized my bow hunting, it would be handheld trail cameras and the role they played in my whitetail tracking.

selcam explosion

I think nearly every bowhunter is familiar with a handheld trail camera by now, and most of us own more than one. As the name suggests, the Selcam works much like a standard trail camera, but in addition to storing the images it takes on an attached SD card, it uses wireless technology to send a copy of those images directly to the user’s smartphone or computer. Of course, this feature depends on network coverage, but over time there will be less and less good white-tail ground outside cell coverage.

In addition to the basic ability to receive images remotely, all cellular cameras also work with a companion smartphone app or website to remotely control camera settings, monitor battery life and, in some cases, locate the camera on a map. As technology advances, manufacturers continue to add features such as the integration of detailed weather data, image recognition that can automatically classify animals by species, image recognition that can even distinguish between gold and female, and the ability to classify images by date, time, location and other factors to help predict the most productive hunting areas based on current conditions.

All in all, the handheld camera and its companion app are a really good system for bowhunters, and for the price of a monthly data subscription, offer many advantages over regular trail cameras.

advertisement

Advantages of Cell-Cam

As a whitetail enthusiast, I have long been fascinated by studying the behavioral patterns of individual deer. In my opinion the best way to kill a mature stag is to learn its habits without ever letting them know you are being hunted. Sure, a standard trail camera is very useful for a bowhunter like me. They usually target a specific stag each year, or a specific her two or her three stags in a large herd. Still, they’re not perfect.

My patterning efforts traditionally involve scouting on foot and running as many conventional trail cameras as possible in areas frequented by target deer, with the goal of identifying available opportunities. But to do this, you have to step into that deer world, and inevitably, you’re left with clues that I was there. For example, with a traditional trail camera, you have to go to the camera site at least every few weeks to change the SD card or check the battery. This isn’t a long process, but it still requires traveling to the area the target stag calls home, and you risk being spotted with human scent or even seen coming and going.

A mobile camera eliminates all that risk. A lithium battery that lasts for months, or an external battery pack or solar panel eliminates the need for frequent camera visits. Many of the apps have built-in features designed to help you set up your camera, so you know the app is working properly when you set it up. After that, all you have to do is monitor the image and camera status on your phone and return to the camera’s site in case of technical problems or, even better, the camera’s site.

Author Clint Casper uses hand-held cameras scattered throughout the hunting area to gradually capture the core region and movement patterns of mature stags.

This is obviously a huge advantage as it is a very low impact reconnaissance method that does not disturb the deer or alter their normal movement patterns. The Camera app also allows you to adjust camera settings to optimize the number of photos taken, detection range, flash settings, and more. These are great features that save a lot of time and hassle. please think about it. If you set up a standard trail camera in the woods and accidentally leave the image interval set to 5 minutes instead of 5 seconds, you might come back a few weeks later and find far fewer photos on your SD card than you expected. In effect, you’re missing out on a ton of reconnaissance information that you’ll never get back. With a cell phone camera, you can easily spot your mistakes while sitting on your couch and fix them with the touch of a button. This saves you countless hours, effort and petrol costs.

Another great feature that many mobile camera manufacturers offer through their apps is the ability to index your photos, identify a particular stag of interest, and automatically display a report detailing where the stag is on camera, the date, time, weather conditions, and moon phases. Before cellphone cameras, I wrote down all this information and indexed it myself. Everything is now at your fingertips, saving you a lot of time and effort.

videos you may be interested in

×

Cellcome strategy

Over the years, I have developed tried-and-true strategies for finding and killing mature whitetail deer using cellphone cameras. It starts with finding and studying target stags in early summer. I often find stags at this time of year in the evenings when I glass the farmland. Once you have a rough idea of ​​where the shooter spends his time, grab your phone camera and jump into the scene to get down to business. As I mentioned before, in today’s world most areas I hunt have a solid cell signal so I can spy on my bounty without him knowing I’m lurking.

I would like to start by deploying as many cell cameras as possible in likely areas. Then, using the information provided by the camera (whether or not the stag is in the camera), move the camera to gradually aim at the central area of ​​the stag. With daily Intel Cell cameras, you don’t have to wait days or weeks to start putting together the pieces of the puzzle, and you can complete this task much faster than traditional cameras. When the trading opening date arrives, time is of the essence. I hate feeling like I’m always one step behind in predicting the dollar’s next move.

Thanks to the advanced features included in many camera apps, you can not only save images of your target dollars, but also log variables such as wind direction, pressure, moon age, and temperature. Matching this data with images will make it much easier to identify combinations of factors that make certain deer “like” appearing in certain locations, allowing hunting strategies to be adjusted accordingly.

As explained in the article, cell cameras played a key role in Casper tagging this huge Ohio prize.

Perhaps you’re one of the majority of Bowhunters who haven’t gotten any particular gold, or maybe you’re looking for a new property with no solid history to rely on. What’s your strategy?Well, I ran into this very situation two years ago in the fall of his year, and my cell phone camera saved the day. The season had already started and the ruts weren’t too far away, so we knew our best chance on the land was to hunt the high traffic rut areas. Funnels, pinch points, saddles, and infield corners were the areas I planned to spend most of my time on, but I had never actually set foot on the grounds.

I took five cellphone cameras with me, marked five nice looking “rut spots” with a digital mapping app, and headed there. Within two hours, I had all five cameras set up and was on my way home. By that evening, those cameras were already showing me a ton of valuable information. Certainly deer were using these areas and I had a hunch that a lot of money would be coming through soon. Sure enough, two of those five spots heated up over the next week. Seeing a picture of a mature stag roaming in the daylight gave me the confidence I needed to face the bow. And the first time I sat down, I was able to shoot a lot of money in 22 steps. Without cell phone cameras, none of this would have happened.

What about Bigwood dollars? Yes, a cellphone camera can be very helpful there as well. First, thanks to mobile cameras, the majority of large-scale timber exploration can be done online, and a single business trip can be used to set up the camera at a location of your choosing. I like to do this along his scraping line in early October and then sit back and wait. As the photos trickle in, you get a good idea of ​​how many dollars are hanging out in the camera area. And when that wound starts to take on gold in the daytime, or near-daytime, you know it’s time to go back and hunt. The immediacy of information provided by mobile phone cameras is important here. Without that real-time data, you might check your camera too late and miss a small opportunity to capture the big bucks.

Sell ​​Comes Out West

It would be foolish to act as if the cell phone camera only changed the whitetail hunter’s situation. Cellphone cameras offer a significant advantage when big game hunting in the West in states where cellphone cameras are legal and the cellphone coverage is good enough for the cameras to work reliably. Western hunters often hike miles from their tracks to find prey. Before you set off on your trek, think how nice it would be to know that the animal frequents a place he is five miles away from the trailhead. With a mobile camera, you can do just that!

When I use the Selkam in the West, I like to focus on high traffic zones such as water sources, saddles and heavily used hunting trails in the woods. I especially like setting up these cameras on wallows during moose ruts. These spots are usually occupied by multiple bulls, and cell phone cameras can tell you not only which bulls are around, but how often they visit.

Using a cell camera in the West can be tricky due to the distance to set up, but once the camera is in place, it allows you to focus your efforts on areas where prey is active, making the most of your limited time in that area, while also helping to avoid long and strenuous hikes to areas where there is little gold or bull on camera.

Supercell Scouter SPYPOINT FLEX-S

SPYPOINT FLEX-S: The new FLEX-S features pre-loaded and pre-activated dual SIM cards to ensure you’re always connected to the most reliable cellular networks, and an integrated solar panel that recharges the internal lithium battery so you never have to change batteries during the season. The camera takes and transmits 33MP photos and 1080p video with sound, has a 100ft detection range and flash range, and offers four capture modes. $219.99 | spypoint.com

maltory mobile edge

Moultrie Mobile Edge: This feature-rich wireless cam includes auto-connect so you can connect to the best signal without switching SIM cards. Built-in memory means no need to buy or format an SD card. And most importantly, outstanding image quality. The Edge has an 80ft flash and detection range, takes 33MP photos and HD 720p video with sound. Runs on 8 AA batteries, but requires 16 AA batteries for extended life. $99.99 | moultriefeeders.com

browning defender pro scout max extreme

Browning Defender Pro Scout Max Extreme: This compact, 0.25 second trigger scouter has a lot to offer. First, auto-detection and a pre-installed SIM card ensure you’re always connected to the strongest signal (AT&T or Verizon). Additionally, the camera features 22MP image capability and Full HD, 1080p video with sound, and Radiant 6 Night Illumination for crisp, detailed nighttime footage. $139.99 | Browningtrailcameras.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bowhuntingmag.com/editorial/changing-game-cellular-trail-cameras/478653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos