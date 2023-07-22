OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon and more promise to watermark AI content to ensure safety





AI companies such as OpenAI, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) are taking voluntary steps to make artificial intelligence technology more secure. U.S. President Joe Biden announced these promises at a White House event aimed at addressing concerns about AI’s potential abuse and its impact on U.S. democracy.

Biden acknowledged the importance of these pledges as a positive step, but stressed that there is still much work to be done together. He stressed the need to be vigilant against threats posed by emerging technologies, especially AI, to safeguard national security and democratic values.

Companies participating in these voluntary efforts include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon, and OpenAI partner Microsoft. They rigorously tested their AI systems before release, shared information on risk mitigation measures, and committed to investing in cybersecurity to protect against potential attacks.

The move represents an important step forward in the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate AI technology, which has seen significant investment and popularity among consumers in recent years. In response to Biden’s leadership, Microsoft expressed support for joint efforts to make AI safer, safer and more beneficial to the public.

One of the main concerns addressed in this effort is the rise of generative AI, which uses data to create new content, such as human-like prose generated by ChatGPT. Lawmakers around the world are increasingly looking at ways to mitigate the risks this rapidly emerging technology poses to national security and the economy.

It’s worth noting that the US lags behind the European Union (EU) in terms of AI regulation. In June, EU lawmakers agreed on draft rules requiring AI systems such as ChatGPT to disclose AI-generated content, distinguish between deepfakes and real images, and put in place safeguards against illegal content.

In response to U.S. Senate Majority Chuck Schumer’s request for a comprehensive bill, Congress is currently considering legislation that would require disclosure of whether AI is used to create images or content in political ads.

To shore up efforts to regulate AI, Mr. Biden has been active in drafting executive orders and bipartisan legislation focused on AI technology. He believes that the next few years will see an unprecedented technological transformation that will surpass anything seen in the last 50 years.

As part of the effort, the seven companies pledged to develop a watermarking system that can be applied to any form of AI-generated content, including text, images, audio and video. Watermarks are technically embedded in content, allowing the user to identify when AI technology was used in the creation of the content.

This watermarking effort aims to help users recognize deepfake images and audio that may depict non-existent violence, facilitate fraud, or negatively manipulate images of politicians. However, the details of how the watermark is revealed while sharing information remain unclear.

In addition, the two companies promised to focus on protecting user privacy as AI technology advances, and taking measures to prevent discrimination against vulnerable groups to ensure AI systems are not biased. This effort also extends to developing AI solutions to address scientific challenges such as medical research and climate change mitigation.

