Tech giant joins U.S. government to drive responsible AI development





Tech giants partner with US government on ethical AI innovation

Seven leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies, including Google, OpenAI and Meta, have come together to form a pact with the Joe Biden administration to address the risks associated with AI technology. This joint effort aims to introduce new measures and guardrails to ensure responsible and safe AI innovation.

According to IANS, the companies involved in the partnership are Amazon, Anthropic, Meta, Google, Inflection and OpenAI. Proposed measures include conducting security tests of AI systems and publishing the results. This move towards transparency is critical to increasing accountability and building trust with users and the broader public.

During a meeting at the White House, President Biden addressed the importance of responsible AI innovation. Recognizing that AI will have a profound impact on people’s lives around the world, he emphasized the important role of those involved in guiding this innovation responsibly and with safety in mind.

“AI should benefit society as a whole, and for that, these powerful new technologies must be built and deployed responsibly,” said Nick Clegg, Global President of Meta.

“When developing new AI models, technology companies need to be transparent about how their systems work and work closely across industry, government, academia and civil society,” he added.

In addition, both companies will implement watermarks on AI-generated content to help users more easily identify such content. Regular public reports on AI capabilities and limitations are also produced, contributing to greater transparency in the AI ​​environment.

In addition to security testing, the companies will also undertake research to address risks associated with AI, such as bias, discrimination and invasion of privacy. This research is critical to ensuring that AI technology is developed responsibly and ethically.

OpenAI emphasized that the watermarking agreement requires companies to develop tools or APIs to determine whether specific content was generated using AI systems. Google had already promised to roll out a similar disclosure earlier this year.

Additionally, Meta recently announced its decision to open source its large-scale language model Llama 2 and make it freely available to researchers.

