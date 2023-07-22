Google and OpenAI plan technology to track AI-generated content





The rise of AI poses many pressing problems for content creators and the media industry. One of the most basic is how can AI-generated images, videos, or music be distinguished from human creations. A potential answer emerged yesterday when President Biden announced seven major tech companies were taking voluntary steps to regulate their AI technology. It’s a digital watermark. Google GOOG and OpenAI are especially working on developing watermarking schemes to help identify content created by their own AI tools.

Digital watermarking derives its name from the centuries-old technique of embedding invisible marks in paper to indicate its provenance and authenticity, marks that are visible if the paper is immersed in some kind of liquid. For example, most banknotes today contain various types of watermarks. In digital watermarking, algorithms operate on digital content files (JPEG images, MP3 audio files, MP4 video files) to insert small amounts of data in a way that does not affect what users see or hear. A software program can be run against the file to extract a small piece of data called a payload.

This technology is neither new nor unusual. Digital watermarking technology first appeared in his 1990s. They are used routinely today in many types of content, from movies playing in theaters to photographs from brokerage houses, e-books, and digital music files sold online. Most often used to track the origin of suspected pirated content. Today’s content creation tools such as Adobe ADBE Photoshop have add-ins that allow users to embed invisible watermarks.

A good watermarking algorithm makes the payload very difficult to remove without damaging the content, and robust enough to withstand transformations such as screen captures of images or analog recordings of digital music. As a result, the watermark payload has a very small amount of data, typically tens of bytes, so it is not possible to cram a great deal of useful information into the watermark. Instead, payloads are typically identifiers used to index entries in databases that can store information about their content.

That leads to the use of watermarks in AI. Generative AI tools can be easily modified to embed watermarks as content is created. The payload can point to an entry in an online registry that stores information such as the name of the AI ​​tool, the date and time, the identity of the user who used it, and information about how or whether the user was involved in creating the content. The latter information is important, for example, in determining whether a user qualifies as an author of content under copyright law. AI tool vendors make their watermark extraction tools available to the public for free, so you can examine any content you come across and confirm its AI origins, if any. These tools are like x-ray vision glasses for looking at content and finding information about it.

This use of watermarks is similar to an existing effort called the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which Adobe started in 2019. CAI was originally designed to track the provenance and provenance of content, especially news content, to distinguish it from disinformation. Members of CAI include journalist organizations such as the AP, The New York Times NYT and the BBC. Adobe recently announced that its image-editing app will be adding the ability to record the use of generative AI, such as Adobe Firefly, in its own CAI tools.

But while the technology exists, challenges lie ahead. One is that watermark schemes differ for one type of content (such as images) and another (such as music). Another is the lack of standard watermarking algorithms, even for specific content types. Several vendors have their own schemes. This technology has what IP experts call a “patent thicket”. There are a number of patents related to watermarking, some of which are owned by companies that maintain those patents on an ongoing basis and use them to blackmail or sue for patent infringement to collect license fees. It is impossible to create a standard for watermarking schemes used by all AI content creation tool vendors without embarking on the long and controversial process that involves patent identification and licensing.

This means that in the foreseeable future, each AI tool vendor will likely have to develop its own watermarking schemes and make its own decisions about patent liability and technology licensing. As a result, finding watermarks in content requires the use of multiple x-ray vision glasses.

AI technology vendors can collaborate on a standard format for payload data and a common registry (database) for storing information pointed to by payloads. In 2009, the RIAA created a standard watermark payload for music files designed to work with multiple audio watermark schemes.

These AI tech companies should follow the path of standard payload formats, common registries, and freely available watermark detection tools. This is the positive side of the 80/20 rule when it comes to standardizing this technology within a reasonable timeframe for the benefit of all, and time is of the essence here. This kind of standardization will make it easier for other AI technology vendors, including many startups, to join in the future.

There are many good reasons to identify AI-generated content and distinguish it from human-generated content, or AI-assisted human-generated content. AI could lead to an explosion of content that dwarfs human creations, even with today’s powerful digital tools. For example, just last week his Mubert, an AI music startup, boasted that its technology has created over 100 million tracks of his, which rivals the size of his entire Spotify library. And while Mubert didn’t try to upload all of that music to Spotify, another of his AI music startups called Boomy did just that, and Spotify took steps to remove it. This is just a skirmish in what is arguably a long-running process of destruction for music and other types of content, the outcome of which is never clear.

Of course, the use of watermarks to identify AI-generated content is optional. Even if the technology were free to use, it is inevitable that AI technology vendors would refuse to use watermarks. (And, of course, a hacker will look for ways to remove his AI watermark without altering the content.) So the need arises to identify AI-generated content after it has been created.

This technology now exists as an offshoot of tools that detect plagiarism in school and college writing assignments. Other companies are also developing techniques to detect AI-generated visual and audio content, primarily to root out deepfakes. This makes an arms race inevitable between AI detection tools and AI content creation tools. And with the growing commercial need for AI content detection, the arms race would accelerate if, for example, Spotify decided not to accept certain forms of AI-generated music into its vast catalog.

Some say that detecting AI-generated content is a very difficult quest. But the same could be said for content recognition technology that detected copyrighted music, text, and video online in the 1990s. In some ways, this technology is similar to AI detection. Initially, content recognition technology was not very accurate, but as the need for it increased with online file sharing and increased copyright liability, the technology improved and is now used daily by services such as YouTube and Facebook. It’s not perfect, but in most cases it works well enough to keep copyright owners happy. The same thing can happen with AI detection. Well, we have to wait and see.

