IAM and WTR Team Up for Latin America IP Strategy Event





WTR and IAM have announced the agenda for the Latin American IP Summit to be held on 8-9 November 2023 at Tivoli Mofarrej, São Paulo.

Over a jam-packed day and a half, IP executives from domestic and international companies, senior brand leaders, dealmakers, policy experts and legal advisers will explore a range of issues and challenges that affect their day-to-day IP operations, offer tips on how to better protect and monetize their assets, and reveal how to position their teams for future success. Sponsored by the Brazilian Intellectual Property Association, the event will also feature over seven hours of networking.

The full agenda is shown below. Over the coming weeks, we will announce speakers who will share their insights, best practice tips, and know-how.

Wednesday, November 8th

Mapping the IP landscape

Changes in case law and policy are changing the world in which IP leaders operate. Learn about the impact of patents, trademarks, know-how and trade secrets in the region.

How to navigate the patent and trademark landscape in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico Case law and policy changes to know in China, Europe, and the United States Use know-how and trade secrets to protect intellectual property across the region

Building blocks for a winning strategy

Learn how to think creatively about how to do more with less while adding value to your company.

Develop a fully integrated patent and trademark protection strategy Demonstrate the role of IP as a critical business asset for executives Secure long-term competitive advantage amid tightening budgets

Featured SEP

SEPs continue to be the foundation of several major industries, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest developments in the region (and beyond).

Brazil and Colombia’s Role in Global Licensing Strategy Next Year Notable Cases, Countries and ChangesThe European Commission’s SEP Licensing Plan and Why It Matters to YouThursday 9 November

trade secret handbook

Trade secrets are becoming more and more important assets, but the lack of proper protection can lead to poor enforcement results.

Identifying, Acquiring, and Monetizing Trade Secrets Developing and Executing Consistent Protection Plans Embedding Trade Secrets in the DNA of Your IP Strategy

Successfully monetize your brand and patent portfolio

Capturing the value of a company’s IP portfolio and setting the right deal price are key factors in sales and licensing.

Working with internal stakeholders to integrate business and IP strategies Preparing a portfolio for monetization: key to success Completing deals: drafting and managing robust licensing agreements

Opportunity for Joint Development Agreement Arrives

Joint development agreements can accelerate a company’s transformation, but it is important that the underlying agreement is complete.

Conducting Effective Negotiations: Tips for Success Strategic IP Selection and Risk Consideration Lessons Learned: Lessons Learned from Recent Successes

Brand protection to fight counterfeiting

Protecting your brand can be difficult in a rapidly evolving market where consumers seek bargains. Learn how to stay ahead of breaches in various online and offline marketplaces.

Building Successful Relationships with Ecommerce Platforms Adapting Brand Protection Strategies to the Rapidly Changing Social Media Space Tracking and Eliminating Illicit Sellers: Tools and Tips

The future of IP in an AI world

Artificial intelligence is expanding the relevance of high-tech innovation in all areas, but what does that mean for human input and intellectual property?

Collecting, using and protecting data while complying with various regulations across regions Understanding the risks to trade secrets, copyright and data in the era of ChatGPTAI inventor case law around the world

In-house experts attend for free. For more information on the event, please visit the event website here.

