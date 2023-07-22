AI and You: Google News Ambitions, Tech Company Signs White House Pledge





This recap of interesting developments in generative AI was written by humans.

I say that because of reports this week that Google is working on a new AI tool called Genesis that could allegedly create news articles. The company has pitched the tool to a handful of major news outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, as a “personal assistant” or “assistant” to journalists who can automate some tasks, according to the Times. Citing a “person familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported that Genesis could “capture information such as details of current events and generate news content.”

In an emailed statement to CNET, Google confirmed it was looking at how AI could help news publishers, but didn’t provide details of the tools it was testing. A Google spokesperson said it was “in the early stages of exploring the idea of ​​potentially partnering with news publishers, particularly smaller publishers, to provide AI-enabled tools to assist journalists in their work.” “These tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the important role that journalists play in reporting, producing and fact-checking stories.”

Still, The Times said that those who saw Google’s pitch “seemed to take for granted the effort expended to produce an accurate and artistic news story,” calling it “disturbing.” Another concern is that Google, which determines which news articles users see at the top of search results, may prioritize articles using Genesis.

Indeed, many publishers, including The Post, Journal, The Associated Press, NPR, Insider and CNET, are experimenting with genAI tools to see how they can help reporters create everything from headlines to article summaries to day-to-day roundups of sporting events and election results. AI tools could help media organizations laying off staff in a tough advertising market to keep up with the 24/7 news cycle.

But Google’s effort comes as the government criticizes the search engine giant for not giving “news organizations a larger share of its advertising revenue” and news sites accuse Google (and other AI companies) of “siphoning” editorial content without permission and “without compensating publishers” to train their AI systems, The Times noted.

In addition to this, Google’s chatbot Bard, which offers more complex answers to user search queries, has already raised concerns for publishers. This may mean that Google does not need to refer users to more authoritative sources (such as news publishers) for answers.

How will this story end? I don’t know if even AI can predict that at the moment.

Seven tech companies sign White House security pledge

In another big news of the week, announced on Friday, seven AI technology companies — Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Anthropic and Inflection — have agreed to a request by the Joe Biden administration to “commit to having systems tested by independent security experts before they are released to the public and to share data on the security of systems with governments and academics,” The Washington Post reported. “The two companies also pledged to develop a system to alert the public when images, videos and text are created by artificial intelligence (a technique known as ‘watermarking’).”

“American companies lead the world in innovation, and they have a responsibility to do and continue to do so, but they also have an equal responsibility to ensure their products are safe, secure and reliable,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zientz said in an interview with NPR.

Technical assurances about AI safety come as governments, AI, technology and other experts argue that generative AI systems could pose significant risks to humanity and that the companies developing these systems should be regulated. The Times noted that Congress has generally not introduced a “comprehensive bill” to regulate Silicon Valley, adding that Senator Chuck Schumer has set up a bipartisan commission to consider new rules on AI.

OpenAI, which has already undergone FTC scrutiny over its ChatGPT chatbot, tweeted that the White House pledge shows that AI companies have “agreed to a series of voluntary efforts to enhance the safety, security and trustworthiness of our AI technology and our services. An important step in promoting meaningful and effective AI governance around the world.”

More details on how the two companies will live up to their AI safety pledge will be announced in the coming weeks. Here’s the White House fact sheet on the announcement:

Google, Bard and Beyond

In other Google News, the company, which unveiled Bard to the public in English, Japanese and Korean at Google I/O developer fest in May, said its chatbot now supports more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Danish, Farsi, French, German, Greek, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. A full list of languages ​​can be found here.

Additionally, CNET reported that Google also delivered on I/O’s promise to “allow users to drop images onto the Bard to help them analyze, create captions, or find more information on the Internet.” However, this feature is only available in English, at least for now.

For more information on these and other bard updates, visit our blog.

Meta and Microsoft Partner on Llama 2 AI Engine

Meta, which announced Llama’s large-scale language model in February, is ramping up efforts to bring its AI technology to more people. The company announced this week that its next-generation Llama, Llama 2, is now free for commercial and research use as part of a deal with Microsoft, CNET reported. Meta shared the news on his blog.

Large Language Models (LLMs) power generative AI chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Earlier this year, Microsoft launched AI-powered Bing search using ChatGPT. Microsoft said its partnership with Meta also allows it to offer access to Llama 2 on Azure AI and Windows.

AP licenses ChatGPT to its archives

The Associated Press announced that it has licensed a text archive of news articles dating back to 1985 to OpenAI/ChatGPT for undisclosed monetary terms. The news comes amid copyright holders and authors, including comedian Sarah Silverman, suing ChatGPT for collecting copyrighted content without permission to train chatbots, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission investigating how ChatGPT essentially works.

“To prevent what the courts decide, perhaps [AI companies] We want to sign license agreements to ensure legal access to the materials we need,” Nick Diakopoulos, a professor of communications and computer science at Northwestern University, told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press claims to be one of the first media organizations to use AI to create news summaries and other content, but says it does not use genAI in its current news stories. But that will definitely change. Either way, the deal means OpenAI is paying for publisher content in some way, which is interesting in itself.

Chasing Subway Hoppers and Drug Dealers

Here are two interesting stories about how AI technology is being used to track people doing things they shouldn’t be doing, fueling privacy concerns in the process.

First, the New York City subway system is secretly using AI surveillance software in some subway stations to film the faces of people who fail to pay their fares. Official documents and government contracts obtained by NBC News say this is part of a program to mitigate losses from “fare evasion.”

NBC News reported that “the system was in use at seven subway stations in May, according to a report on fare avoidance published online by the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees public transportation in New York City.” “The MTA expects the system to be expanded to ‘about 24 more stations’ by the end of the year, adding more stations,” the report said. The report also revealed that the MTA lost $690 million to fare avoidance in 2022. ”

The MTA says it’s focused on fare avoidance, but privacy advocates worry about what the subway system might do with facial scanning. An MTA spokesperson told the agency that the AI ​​system “does not report fare avoiders to the New York Police Department, but declined to comment on whether that policy might change,” according to NBC News.

And now for the second story. Forbes reports that the state used AI technology, such as automatic license plate recognition technology, to analyze routes taken by drivers over multiple years, analyze traffic patterns that appeared suspicious, and then assess the driving behavior of drug traffickers.

While the Rekor software allowed people to identify and arrest drug traffickers, it was also used to “research the driving patterns of someone who passed one of Westchester County’s 480 cameras over a two-year period,” Forbes added, citing a senior ACLU staff attorney who said mass surveillance of drivers was “very scary.”

AI, Anime and Harry Potter

AI is now using Stable Diffusion, a popular text-to-image converter, to transform live-action movies into anime-style, CNET video producer Jason Pepper told me. “I’m still impressed with the power of this app. In this example, we’ve taken a scene from the Harry Potter movies and turned it into an anime.” Twitter user @heyBarsee created a 45-second clip of Hermione demonstrating her magical skills with her Wingardium Leviosa levitation charm, and it’s worth a look.

AI Word of the Week

Over the past few months, I’ve been reading the AI ​​Glossary to understand the vocabulary of the new world of generative AI. This week’s AI word, “Paperclip,” is courtesy of CNBC’s How to Talk About AI Like an Insider.

“Paperclip: A key symbol for AI safety advocates, as it represents the potential for AGI to ensure safety. [artificial general intelligence program] It can destroy mankind. This refers to a thought experiment published by philosopher Nick Bostrom about a “superintelligence” tasked with making as many paperclips as possible. It decides to turn all humans, the Earth, and an ever-growing portion of the universe into paperclips. The OpenAI logo is a reference to this story.

“For example: ‘It seems entirely possible that there could be a superintelligence whose sole goal is something completely arbitrary, such as producing as many paperclips as possible, and who resists with all its might any attempt to change this goal,'” writes Bostrom in a thought experiment.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more details.

