FTC, DOJ New Guidelines on Mergers: Prohibited





The Biden administration has made it clear enough that it wants to enforce antitrust laws, but businesses are left with uncertainty about how it will actually work. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) were quick to withdraw existing guidelines for reviewing corporate mergers and acquisitions, but were slow to replace them.

The 13 draft merger guidelines released this week don’t do much. They ignore decades of legal precedent and economic analysis to craft a framework that, if adopted, would curtail merger activity altogether. Companies seeking a roadmap to compliance received a stop sign instead.

The proposed guidelines state that mergers should not eliminate potential entrants into the concentration market, establish or expand a dominant position, or further concentration trends. Additionally, the threshold for a company to be considered as having unfair market power has been significantly lowered, with as little as a 30 percent share of a given market in a horizontal merger being automatically considered a dominant position (51 percent in a vertical merger). This means that virtually all acquisitions by large incumbents will be subject to review and the potential for litigation.

The restraining effect of enforcement under these guidelines on merger activity will have a significant impact on innovation, especially in the technology sector, as startups frequently use acquisitions by large incumbents as a backup (or primary) exit strategy to pay off venture capital. Strategic acquisitions also help companies stay competitive and relevant as technology changes and advances. For example, it’s hard to imagine Google being competitive in the smartphone market without buying Android, and it’s hard to imagine Meta leading the adoption of virtual reality (VR) headsets without buying Oculus.

Unfortunately, these guidelines are aimed at reducing market concentration, which means that this type of transaction is prohibited regardless of the potential benefits to consumers. This view ignores decades of economic evidence and practical experience demonstrating that market concentration alone does not equate to monopoly power, and that most mergers and acquisitions tend to create efficiencies that benefit consumers and the economy as a whole. But as one economist points out, the guidelines don’t really trust consumer efficiency to be an effective defense because success and efficiency tend to increase focus.

These guidelines are grossly lacking in the welfare and preferences of real consumers. In fact, he only mentions the word consumer four times in this document. Consumer welfare standards have emerged as a consensus method of giving judges a relatively objective standard for assessing whether actual harm has occurred that warrants antitrust enforcement remedies. Decoupling from the consumer welfare framework is how his FTC justifies bizarre merger challenges, such as trying to block Meta’s acquisition of VR app developer Within and Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. Notably, both of these lawsuits were dismissed by courts on the grounds that the FTC did not make convincing claims of harm to consumers or competition.

The good news for the long term is that these merger guidelines are not law. They just give companies a little better idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to enforcement. If the Biden administration’s losing track record in antitrust cases is any indication, judges aren’t keen on overturning decades of solid precedent just because the current FTC and Justice Department leadership want to. The problem is short term. Antitrust court proceedings are costly and time-consuming, and there is already evidence that the government’s aggressive approach to enforcement is causing a decline in merger activity.

Ultimately, the cost of the administration’s rash approach to antitrust law will be passed on to consumers in the form of price savings and new product development that will be delayed or never realized.

