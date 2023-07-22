Dev News: Google Unlearns, Fresh 1.3, Wixs AI Plan





There is a lot of talk about machine learning and large language models, but one of the hottest challenges in this regard is machine non-learning, the process of removing data from trained AI.

Deleting data is not enough. This is a complex issue, as explained in this Google post.

“Permanently erasing the impact of data that has been requested to be deleted is difficult because it requires not only removing the data from the database in which it is stored, but also erasing the impact of that data on other artifacts, such as trained machine learning models,” Google research scientists Fabian Pedregosa and Eleni Triantafillou said in a June 29 blog post. “Additionally, recent research has shown that, in some cases, membership inference attacks (MIA) may be used to infer with high accuracy whether a sample was used to train a machine learning model.”

This raises privacy concerns, they added, as it indicates that even if an individual’s data has been deleted, it can still be inferred that that data trained the model.

To solve this problem, Google is running a contest that will start in mid-July and run until September 2023. We also published a starting kit that provides a foundation for participants to build and test non-learning models on the toy dataset.

The competition is part of the NeurIPS 2023 competition track program, but no word on what the prize will be. For more information, developers should contact [email protected].

New 1.3 update

The Fresh team plans to release new minor versions of the full-stack JavaScript web framework every month, but this month’s release (Fresh 1.3) includes quite a few changes, including documentation enhancements and improvements, bug fixes, and new features.

Changes include consolidating Get handlers and component functionality. The two were already highly intertwined, but needed “a bit of cumbersome boilerplate.”

“To ensure type safety, you should always create an interface for your component’s props, pass it as a generic to the Handlers type, and use that in your component definition. Quite a few steps!” This led to this he needing a similar snippet of code needed to pass data between the two. It’s easier to change, but doesn’t require developers to rewrite routes.

Also, the Fresh 1.3 plugin can now inject virtual routes and middleware, useful for plugins that add development-specific routes or administrative dashboards, he writes.

One other change: Fresh now automatically renders the _500.tsx template as a fallback when an error is thrown in the route handler.

Previously, Fresh required all islands to exist in their own file and be exported via the default export. This means that every island file is treated as its own entry point and sent to the browser as a separate JavaScript file. Fresh 1.3 removed that requirement, allowing many islands to be exported in one file.

There is also support for Deno.serve.

“With the recent Deno 1.35.0 release, the Deno.serve API has been marked as stable,” writes Hagemeister. “Fresh followed suit, and in version 1.3 he uses Deno.serve once it’s available. This new API is not only faster than the previous API served from std/http, but it’s also much simpler.”

Wix Automates Website Deployment with AI

Website builder Wix is ​​set to introduce a new set of AI-powered tools, including automated tools to create websites using natural language prompts.

Called the AI ​​Site Generator, this tool instantly generates a website after a user describes their intent. Unusually, however, Monday’s press release did not say when these AI capabilities would be available. A timeline request by The New Stack was not responded to by the time this post was published.

“A bespoke website includes a homepage and all internal pages including text and images, as well as any business solution including stores, reservations, restaurants, events, etc.,” the release reads. “Users can continue to customize and edit the site based on their needs with integrated AI tools.”

Wix is ​​a web hosting solution that competes with Squarespace, GoDaddy, WordPress, and more.

Other promised tools in AI Suite include:

An assistant tool for managing your business. Suggest business improvements and create personalized strategies based on analysis and site trends. AI Page and Selection Creator allows users to quickly add new pages and sections to her website by describing their needs. AI generates layout, design and text. Object Eraser allows users to extract and manipulate objects from images.

Wix now offers a number of AI-powered features such as the AI ​​Text Creator. AI Text Creator leverages ChatGPT to create content for specific sections of your site such as titles, taglines, and paragraphs. AI template text creator. After choosing a ready-made template, generate the homepage and internal pages of your site. AI Domain Generator helps users choose unique domain names.

A group created in a sketch.

