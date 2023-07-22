Free from Google: Generative AI Learning Path





Illustration by the author

Interested in discovering the potential of generative AI models and their applications? Fortunately, Google Cloud has released the Generative AI Learning Path. This is an excellent collection of free courses, starting from explaining the basic concepts of Generative AI to more advanced tools such as Generative AI Studio for building customized generative AI models.

In this article, we’ll explore seven courses available to help you understand the concepts behind large-scale language models that surround us every day and create new AI solutions. let’s start!

Course Link: Introduction to Generative AI

This first course is an introduction to Generative AI by Dr. Gwendolyn Stripling, AI Technical Curriculum Developer at Google Cloud. Learn what generative AI is and how it can be applied. First, we will cover the basic concepts of data science (AI, machine learning, deep learning) and how generative AI differs from these disciplines. In addition, the key concepts surrounding generative AI, such as transformers, hallucinations, and large language models, are explained in highly intuitive diagrams.

Video length: 22 minutes

Lecturer: Gwendolyn Stripling

Recommended reading:

Course link: Introduction to Large Language Models

This second course is intended as a high-level introduction to what language models are. In particular, examples of LLM applications such as text classification, question answering, and document summarization are provided. Finally, it demonstrates the potential of Google’s generative AI development tools to build applications without code.

Video length: 15 minutes

Lecturer: John Ewald

Recommended reading:

Course Link: Image Generation Overview

This third course will focus on describing the most important diffusion models, the family of models that produce images. Some of the most promising approaches include variational autoencoders, generative adversarial models, and autoregressive models.

It also presents use cases that can be categorized into two types: unconditional generation and conditional generation. The first application includes human face synthesis and super-resolution. Examples of conditional generation, on the other hand, include generating images from text prompts, inpainting images, and converting between images with text guides.

Video length: 9 minutes

Lecturer: Kyle Steckler

Courselink: Attention Mechanism

In this short course, you’ll learn more about the very important concept behind transformers and large language models: the attention mechanism. This has allowed us to improve tasks such as machine translation, text summarization, and question answering. In particular, we show how the attention mechanism works to resolve machine translation.

Video length: 5 minutes

Lecturer: Sanjana Reddy

Course Link: Transformer and BERT Models

This course covers the underlying concept behind the BERT model, the transformer architecture. After discussing the transformer, we will provide an overview of BERT and how it can be applied to solve various tasks such as single sentence classification and question answering.

Unlike previous courses, theory involves experimentation, so prior knowledge of Python and TensorFlow is required.

Video length: 22 minutes

Lecturer: Sanjana Reddy

Recommended Reading:

Course Link: Creating an Image Caption Model

This course aims to explain the Image Caption Model, a generative model that takes images as input and generates text captions. It utilizes encoder/decoder structures, attention mechanisms, and transformers to solve the task of predicting the caption of a given image. As with the previous course, there is also a laboratory to put theory into practice. Again, it’s aimed at data professionals with prior knowledge of Python and Tensorflow.

Video length: 29 minutes

Lecturer: Takumi Oyama

Course link: Introduction to Generative AI Studio

This final course introduces and explores the Generative AI Studio. We begin by restating what Generative AI is and its use cases such as code generation, information extraction, and virtual assistance. At Google Cloud, we’ll provide an overview of these core concepts, then introduce you to tools that help you solve generative AI tasks without prior knowledge of AI. One of these tools, Vertex AI, is a platform that can manage the machine learning cycle from building machine models to deploying them. This end-to-end platform includes two of his products: Generative AI Studio and Model Garden. This course focuses on explaining Generative AI Studio, which allows you to easily build generative models with no or low code.

Video length: 15 minutes

Recommended Reading:

I hope you found this quick overview of the Generative AI courses offered by Google Cloud helpful. If you’re not sure where to start in understanding the core concepts of generative AI, this path covers all aspects. If you already have a machine learning background, there are bound to be models and use cases you can discover from one of these courses. Do you know of any other free courses on Generative AI? Write in the comments if you have insightful suggestions.

Eugenia Anello is currently a Research Fellow at the Faculty of Computer Science, University of Padova, Italy. Her research project focuses on continuous learning combined with anomaly detection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kdnuggets.com/2023/07/free-google-generative-ai-learning-path.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos