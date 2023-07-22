Technology-driven innovation fuels investor interest in South African start-ups.”





Investors are showing great interest in technology-enabled businesses in South Africa, seeing them as opportunities for growth and innovation. Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer of Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC), highlighted that South African tech companies and start-ups have raised his $168.6 million in 2021. The fundraising surge continues across the continent, with more than 600 African startups raising his $3.3 billion in 2022, up 55.1% year-on-year.

Kaoré pointed out that the appeal of these technology businesses lies in leveraging innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to create groundbreaking products and services. Many of these companies in South Africa are tackling socio-economic challenges and investing in them could potentially be lucrative and support technological progress and the economy as a whole.

Educational technology is also experiencing exponential growth, making affordable and technology-driven education more accessible. Personalized learning, gamification, online learning, augmented and virtual reality will drive this growth. With more people working and learning from home and increasing demand for online education and distance learning platforms, there is a growing need for innovative online learning solutions.

Kaole emphasized the growing importance of cybersecurity solutions such as cloud-based security platforms and AI-powered threat detection systems. In health technology, telemedicine is expected to grow exponentially, and the use of out-of-facility devices and wearables will enable increased AI-supported remote monitoring for diagnostics and remote health management.

Fintech remains a major investment driver due to limited access to affordable banking services across the continent. Trends such as digital payments, AI, machine learning, blockchain and DLT solutions are accelerating the development of fintech.

Additionally, collective pool concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability are increasing demand for technologies that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy, and improve resource efficiency.

When investing in technology-enabled businesses, Cahor advised investors to look for key characteristics such as market potential, scalability, innovative problem-solving approaches, or replication of existing solutions that have not yet been tried in the local market. But he also warned that many startups face failure in the early stages of fierce competition and changing market conditions, even after they have been successful.

Despite the risks, Cahor expressed optimism about potential traction in emerging markets. Mineworkers Investment Company actively seeks partnerships with technology start-ups to effect positive change, and its investments include companies such as Limulab, Kelo, Quro Medical, and Livestock Wealth that leverage technology for beneficial purposes.

